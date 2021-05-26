The greatest season in Viking soccer history is over.
In the span of 80 minutes, Vinton-Shellsburg went from the undefeated number one seed in their substate bracket to holding back tears in the huddle after a 4-1 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock to end their run at State.
“It’s been a huge year for us because it was the first with Mikey (Betterton),” senior Damon Swenson said. “Everyone did amazing this season. Waverly came in and played amazing tonight. There wasn’t much we could do. We played a pretty good game. That’s about it.”
VS (15-0) defeated Center Point-Urbana 5-0 on Monday after receiving a first round bye, setting up a final with Waverly Shell-Rock (12-6) in Vinton. Most of the Go-Hawk’s losses were to larger Class 3A programs and coach Kyle McAbee didn’t want to treat this match any differently than the previous 15 this season.
“Just like with any other game, we needed to come out, play the game our way and get the results we wanted,” McAbee said. “Obviously it didn't work out for us tonight, but I mean we still had a heck of a season to be proud of.”
WSR struck first with a score in the first ten minutes. The Vikings stayed collected and took advantage of a free kick to set up senior Ryan Moore for a header to tie. The score remained at 1-1 heading into halftime.
“When CJ (Rickels) went down, we needed someone to step up for plays like this and Ryan became our target man,” McAbee said. “He’s done a heck of a job in this position, putting two away against CPU the other night and a third tonight.”
The second half was all Go-Hawks, again scoring early as they connected for a shot within four minutes and a third goal shortly after. The Vikings had flashes where they possessed the ball well, yet could not penetrate a packed-in defense and set up effectively for a comeback. The nail on the coffin came with five to six minutes left as the Go-Hawks scored their fourth and final goal.
“We were pressing, trying to get the momentum back,” McAbee said. “Then they caught us on a counter attack and then there was little we could do with the time left. They kept competing to the end.”
McAbee tipped his hat off to WSR, who will advance to the State tournament on June 1 to face Dallas Center-Grimes. The Vikings bow out at 15-1 on the season, including a WaMaC Conference title and a 14-0 regular season record. The top four scorers in program history are all seniors on the team: David Lapan-Islas, Rickels, Moore and Swenson.
“This program has been extremely run to be a part of,” Swenson said. “We worked hard to make this season special and I believe it showed. You improve when you have fun. I hope that continues with the next team.”
VS scored 95 goals and finished with 63 assists in their record-breaking year, which will see a dominant senior class graduate on Sunday.
“I’m really proud of this class,” McAbee said. “We played a solid team tonight and that’s nothing to hang our heads down about. I really wish we could have sent these off to Des Moines, but that wasn’t in the cards.”