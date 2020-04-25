The 2019 season ended as a complete surprise for Union boys golf. The Knights exceeded even their own expectations by sneaking into the 2A State tournament during Districts. Though their run at State was cut short by bad weather to cancel the second day and cement the Knights in ninth place, everyone returning was eager for round two in 2020.
We were really excited for this season,” coach Ryan Slater said. “Early on, we found out we were going to be the smallest 3A school in the state (2A last year) and the Sectional we would be in includes powerhouse teams like Decorah, Clear Lake, and West Delaware. I felt like we were up for the challenge with the team we had.”
Seniors Caleb and Devin Reel were back to lead the experienced Knights with a goal of returning to State and placing higher in 2020. Reel notably had the low round for Union to push them to the 2019 State tournament. Also set to return were seniors Dylan Stech and Trevor Davis, along with junior Lincoln Mehlert to round out letterwinners.
“One thing our boys program has never had since the merger [between Dysart and La Porte City] in 1988 is a conference championship in boys golf,” Slater said. “The meet was to be held at Dike where the District Meet was last season, and we felt we were the clear frontrunners to take that title.”
Despite the hefty competition announced for their postseason, Slater was “beyond confident” Union had a shot to contend at Sectionals and would have learned their assignment for Districts afterwards.
“I told my group of seniors that they have truly made their mark on the program,” Slater said. “For years, Union has been a strong wrestling and football program. I told my kids before last season, it was time to add golf to that list and they delivered. I couldn’t have been prouder as a coach.”
The program will say farewell to the Reels, Stech and Davis as they graduate and leave the team in need of new leadership in 2021.
“We will miss this group in more ways than one, but we need to use their success as a measuring stick for the future,” Slater said. “They developed over the three years they competed as all future players must realize they can do as well no matter where they start from.”