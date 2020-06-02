Union’s Adam Ahrendsen will be staying in the Cedar Valley to continue his wrestling career past high school, committing to the University of Northern Iowa over the weekend.
“I’m excited for the future of my wrestling career,” Ahrendsen said. “The best part about becoming a Panther is that I will have so many opportunities to better myself as an athlete and a person.”
Ahrendsen led the Knights in the 2020 season to a State runner-up finish, claiming the 2A 160 lbs title in Des Moines on his way to a 45-1 record. The Clutier native finished runner-up at State in 2019 at 152 lbs as Union finished fourth.
However, it was in eighth grade that Ahrendsen first truly considered wrestling the sport he loves in college. He invested his time at Immortal Athletics Wrestling Club and wrestles outside of the high school season. Ahrendsen is the most recent Union wrestler to commit to the Panthers in recent years, including Panther All-Americans Max Thomsen and Jacob Holschlag.
“West Gym is an awesome place to be in,” Ahrendsen said. “There is so much energy and excitement in there it’s unreal. All of the Iowa kids on the team made me realize that a small town can do big things, like Max and Jacob have.”
Ahrendsen credits coach Bart Mehlert for influencing him as a wrestler and pushing him during his three years at the high school level. Mehlert believes the proximity to home and recent success for Union graduates in the program gave Ahrendsen a “comfort level” to commit.
“Adam’s got a great work ethic, the right attitude and I think he’s far from done growing as a wrestler,” Mehlert said. “Our fanbase here can continue to watch him and build on the relationship we have with [UNI].”
For his senior year in 2021, Ahrendsen plans to put more time into the sport and train for another trip to State as he likely will move up to 170 lbs or 182 lbs. He is the son of Cory and Jan Ahrendsen. Outside of wrestling, Ahrendsen is involved in FFA and 4-H activities.