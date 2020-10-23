As the volleyball season draws closer to the State tournament in Cedar Rapids, the WaMaC Conference has released their WaMaC All-Conference Volleyball Teams, including honorees from the WaMaC West.
V-S junior Brynn Patterson was the lone coverage area athlete selected for First Team All-Conference as the junior finished her season with 230 kills, 245 digs, 99 assists and went 262 of 287 (91.3 percent) serving with 33 aces.
Each of the three area WaMaC schools were represented on the Second Team All-Conference. Benton junior Grace Embretson finished with the third most kills in the WaMaC West with 248 kills, along with 265 assists, 216 digs and went 291 of 328 serving with a division-leading 51 aces. Center Point-Urbana junior Sophie Gaffney tallied 126 kills, 58 blocks (third overall in WaMaC West), and 26 digs. CPU senior Emma Porter saw her season end prematurely due to injury, yet finished third in assists in the West division with 322 assists, also tallying 33 kills, 138 digs and went 150 of 164 (91.5 percent) serving with 12 aces. V-S junior Kate Hyland led the WaMaC West with 438 digs and went 311 of 324 (96 percent) serving with 35 aces.
WaMaC Recognition honored two athletes from each school. Benton senior Caitlin Keiper tallied 33 kills, 120 digs and went 252 of 261 (96.6 percent) serving with 18 aces, the second best serving efficiency mark in the WaMaC West. Benton sophomore Addison Phillips had 162 kills, 99 digs and went 200 of 219 serving (91.3 percent) with 22 aces on the season. CPU Katie Droste tied for first on the team with 126 kills 69 assists, 260 digs and went 269 of 286 (94.1 percent) with 28 aces. CPU senior Claire Neighbor finished with 119 kills, 31 blocks, 148 digs and went 43 of 64 (67.2 percent) serving with seven aces. V-S senior Kayla Griffith finished fourth in the West with 41 blocks (led in solo blocks, 27), 51 kills and 28 digs. V-S junior Sam Walton tallied 175 kills, 129 assists, 258 digs and went 282 of 299 serving with 31 aces.