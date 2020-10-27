A sense of deja vu overcame Sophie Winkelpleck. The Union senior was behind the serving line with the Knights up 24-21 to Independence in the third and ultimately final set. She had been in this same exact position in the same exact gym at Center Point-Urbana High School two years ago.
“Two years ago, I just happened to be serving for the match point against CPU and threw something over,” Winkelpleck said. “It hit the floor and we won in three. I realized I was in the exact same situation again tonight, and it would be cool to have the match point again. I didn’t get the point, but we got the win. I feel amazing right now.”
Union volleyball triumphed over Independence in the 3A Region 6 final at CPU on Tuesday, staying hot through three sets (25-15, 25-17. 25-21) to claim their second consecutive State berth in their third trip in a row to the Regional final in as many years.
“We’ve seen and played Independence in league and there are no secrets between what each of our teams can do,” coach Brian Jesse said. “We came in tonight knowing what we had to do and executed pretty well.”
The Knights pressured the Mustangs (25-7) defensively and blocked out their struggling hitters to take a 2-0 lead. No one expected Indee to bow out, however, as the Mustangs took a slim lead in the third set. Union would wrestle back the lead 19-17 and hold steady to claim victory 25-21.
“I think we opened the door a little bit by missing some serves,” Jesse said. “At the same time, [Indee] started a little bit better. We kept our composure and knew we could get back around to Belle to take us home. Aubrey [Gates] had an efficient game tonight, much better than the first time we played Indee this season. Lexi [Nolan] played well, Laura [Rempe] played well. Straight on down the line, everyone did a great job.”
Most notably for the Knights was the health of the team in the win. Winkelpleck and junior DS Bailey Foulk had been out recently after being “banged up” during recent matches.
“This is the healthiest we’ve been in three weeks,” Jesse said. “We’re healthy at the right time. Everyone in the rotation was able to contribute.”
Union has been seeded sixth for the State Volleyball Tournament at the Alliant Energy Power House (formerly the U.S. Cellular Center) and will compete on Tuesday, Nov. 2 against third-seeded Mt. Vernon at 10:00 a.m. The Mustangs defeated the Knights 3-2 in the State semifinals last season to end Union’s postseason run.
“I feel getting back to State is always the hardest part,” Jesse said. “Now I think we can relax a little and use this next week to prepare. I know we will compete hard against whoever we play in the tournament.”
Vinton Newspapers will have coverage of Tuesday’s State match against Mt. Vernon. For updates during the match, follow County Editor CJ Eilers on Twitter (@cjeilers) and be sure to check out the November 6 issue of the Cedar Valley Times for full coverage.