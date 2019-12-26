Ryley Goebel’s insertion into the Center Point-Urbana starting lineup hasn’t deterred her scoring opportunities. In fact, the young sophomore might just be picking up steam.
In last Friday’s 60-46 win over Clear Creek-Amana (5-3, 3-3 WaMaC), the Stormin’ Pointers passed their second big test of the new season and their last big test of 2019. The Clippers aren’t exactly a middling team, outscoring the opponents they’ve beaten by an average of 18.6 points while, before Friday, losing by just five to Central DeWitt and dropping by 29 to undefeated Marion.
The real show came from Goebel, however. The first-time starter for the Pointers (6-0, 5-0 WaMaC) put up a game-high 24 points on her way to leading her team once again in the scoring department. She has led CPU in points scored in four of its first six games, cementing her status as a bona fide leader among a roster full of veterans.
“I think she’s really stepped up,” senior Adrianna Katcher said after the West Delaware game. “I think she’s filling big shoes and definitely playing her role as she’s supposed to.”
Granted, her role hasn’t changed too much from the Pointers’ state championship run last season. Her 10.1 points per game in 2018-19 were good for second on the team, slightly behind Katcher’s 10.8. However, coming off the bench might have been a little less daunting than stepping on the court as a starting forward.
However, for head coach Philip Klett, Goebel’s contributions can’t be overstated.
“She does a nice job of getting some rebounds, getting some second-chance opportunities to score,” he said. “Just her length overall on the other side kind of causes issues. Between her and [Adrianna] both being able to handle the ball, going inside and out, it kind of opens things up for everybody else.”
Of course, Goebel wasn’t alone in her endeavors last Friday. Katcher continued her own resurgence after a relatively slow start to the season with 14 points against the Clippers, including shooting 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. Also getting into the scoring party for the Pointers was senior Bryn Hadsall, whose 10 points turned out to be a season high.
After cutting the Pointers’ early lead to as few as nine in the third quarter, the Clippers couldn’t come any closer. With three minutes remaining in the period, a three-pointer from CPU extended it back to 12. CCA never got the margin as close as that throughout the rest of the night, getting outscored 28-23 through the rest of the way.
The Pointers will continue their quest to remain undefeated next Friday when they travel to Benton (5-3, 4-3 WaMaC) to face off against a young superstar of its own in freshman Jenna Twedt