VAN HORNE — Brennen Blegen protested.
“Coach, this is one piece,” the freshman thrower said. “It’s just really big.”
Blegen had two pieces of pizza on a plate Thursday night, long after Benton Community used four event wins, multiple runner-up placements and myriad third through eighth place finishes to score 128 points at its Bobcat Relays.
The total earned the Bobcats another home win, this time by 24. It also earned them a postmeet dinner — though technically Nathan Canny’s birthday was the initial reason for the food.
As the team lined up to go through the food line, junior Jacob Brecht paused. He held the champion’s plaque in his hands, briefly looked around, then placed it on a Bobcats track bag.
“I’m hungry,” he offered. “Guess I’ll put this here.”
Brecht registered 24.5 points Thursday to account for 19 percent of the scoring, the margin of victory and etch his name in the school’s record book all on the same day.
Brecht set new school records in the 100-meter dash (10.89 seconds) and 200 dash (22.36); his 100 time also qualified him for the Drake Relays field. He edged English Valleys’ Beau Flanders by 0.17 seconds in the 100 and teammate Sam Wallace by 0.11 seconds in the 200, letting out exultations into the air after each race ended.
“It was just a really good night, my legs felt really good. I don’t know, it just felt like a good night to break some records,” Brecht said. “When I beat the (100) school record, I was like, ‘Wow. It’s going to be a really good night.’ I was just trying to get first, obviously, (in the 200) but it was in the back of my mind that maybe tonight could be the night that I break it. I was close on some other nights and tonight was just good weather and I felt good.”
Standing beside him, classmate Colin Buch laughed.
“He definitely got pushed (in the races) which helped him break the records,” Buch said. “Congratulations, by the way. Broke my dad’s (100) record, which was cool.”
Buch won the 400 hurdles in 58.16, two seconds better than runner-up Garet Kiel of Oelwein. He accounted for 16.5 points, anchoring the shuttle hurdle relay to second (1:06.96) and leading the 400 relay to second (45.47). Brecht was the anchor leg of that relay.
“Funnily enough, I almost run my 400 hurdles faster than my regular 400,” Buch laughed. “It makes no sense, but whatever works. Maybe if they throw a couple hurdles in my lane of the open 4, I’ll run it faster.
“Hopefully in these upcoming meets, I can get pushed too. I’m shooting for that 4-low record — maybe not this year, but as I get conditioning up and run it more maybe I can get it next year.”
The pair was heavily involved in all four wins — the distance medley relay team of Sam Wallace, Brecht, Buch and Aidan Harris won in 3:42.37 and claimed victory by more than 13 seconds. But they weren’t the only ones who scored.
The Bobcats posted two top-8 placers in five events and claimed points in 16 events.
“I think we’re really strong. Obviously all the first-place wins everyone had helps, but it’s really the guys that are finishing fourth and third and here and there,” Brehct said. “Those guys that add team points really make the team good, and I think we have some really good depth.”
The 400 relay and Jaxson Snitker (110 hurdles) also were runners-up and Benton garnered third place in the 400 (Grant Lange), the 1,600 (Aiden Harris), the 3,200 (Trey Schulte) and the discus (Blegen).
“Clearly, the highlight was what Jacob Brecht was able to do in setting two school records … but what brings the whole team together is the back end and the middle stuff. When you outperform your seed and score points, things like that.”
Bobcat girls place ninth
It’s not a rut. More like a plateau.
Plateauing now, however, isn’t exactly what Marty Thomae had in mind.
The longtime girls track and field coach acknowledged his team still has a little more work to do after its 40-point showing at home.
“Right now we’re running pretty similar times to what we’ve been running the last couple meets. We were hoping tonight maybe to drop our times a little lower,” he said. “We’ve found a place to be consistent at, now we need to start working on dropping our times and getting a little more competitive.”
On a day no girl placed higher than fifth individually, Jaida Lyons took fifth in the 1,500 and Hope Moore tied for sixth in the high jump (4-6) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.70) to lead the way.
Teammate Shkayla Lamer was sixth in the long jump (14-3.5)
“We’re just trying to get better every week. We’re better today than we were last Thursday, so that’s a good thing,” Thomae said. “We are so young and we have a lot of teaching left to do.”