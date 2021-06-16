Vinton, IA (52349)

Today

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low around 70F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low around 70F. S winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.