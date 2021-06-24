Aidan Thompson and the Bobcats defense allowed just one run and scored seven runs between the second and third innings in a 7-1 nonconference upset of Anamosa on Tuesday in Van Horne.
Aiden Albertsen went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two runs batted in while Landen Schmuecker went 2 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for the Bobcats (6-11).
Zane Frese clocked a three-run home run as well.
Vikings baseball falls in pair of WaMaC games
Vinton-Shellsburg dropped a WaMaC doubleheader to Beckman Catholic on Monday in Dyersville. The Trailblazers won 6-1 and 7-1.
The Vikings (0-16, 0-12) saw Quinn Cornell go 4 for 6 and Curtis Erickson go 2 for 6 with an RBI and a steal.
Center Point-Urbana baseball swept by Marion
The Stormin Pointers fell by scores of 12-2 and 20-6 during a WaMaC doubleheader Monday in Center Point. No statistics were available as of press time.
CPU’s game against North Linn on Tuesday was postponed in the third inning because of inclement weather. North Linn leads 2-0.
Union baseball falls twice at Jesup
The Knights dropped a pair of Northern Iowa Cedar League East games to league leader Jesup on Wednesday in Jesup, both by 11-0 scores.. Union (4-14, 2-10) has lost seven consecutive games. No statistics were available as of press time.
Vikettes softball splits twinbill at Beckman Catholic
Vinton-Shellsburg won the opener, 9-4, before falling 11-1 in a mercy-rule nightcap.
Kiera Ott went 3 for 6 with two RBI for Vinton-Shellsburg (7-18, 3-13) while Abby Davis drove in a pair and Ashlie Meyer drove in one. Geordyn Webster stoles two bases, drove in a run and walked.
Anna Becker pitched a complete game in the victory, allowing nine hits but just one earned run. She struck out four.
The Vikettes game against Dike-New Hartford was cancelled because of inclement weather.
Stormin Pointers softball splits with Marion
Center Point-Urbana lost 7-4 and won 4-3 on Monday in Center Point.
Nicole Coppess went 4 2/3 innings, giving up nine hits and three runs. She walked one and struck out one.
Mya Hillers earned the save, striking out two in 1 1/3 innings.
Tayler Reaves cracked a three-run home run in the fourth for her only hit of the doubleheader. Aliza Mollenhauer went 4 for 6 with a double, RBI, run scored and a walk.
Olivia Perez went 2 for 4 with three RBI on the day and Gracie Hoskins went 2 for 4. Shaelyn Hansen and Kali Washburn each hit doubles in the victory.
Union softball falls twice to Jesup
The Knights collected 17 hits in a Northern Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader against Jesup on Wednesday in La Porte City, but the J-Hawks won both contests by 10-1 and 11-4 scores.
Ava Mills went 4 for 7 with an RBI and two runs while Sydney Anton, Jocelyn Gates and Sarah Roberts each picked up three hits. Brigitte Rohrer collected two runs batted in.
Roberts pitched all 14 innings. She gave up 11 earned runs and walked 15 batters. She struck out four in total.