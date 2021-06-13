Zane Frese didn’t know he hit the ball well until he heard teammates yelling.
Benton Community’s junior pitcher launched a Curtis Erickson pitch into the stratosphere in the top of the seventh inning Friday in Vinton.
It cleared the wall for a solo home run and some insurance during a close game. The homer also led to a two-run seventh inning and the Bobcats winning the first Benton County rivalry game, 4-1.
Frese cracked the 1-1 offering over right field.
“I didn’t even see the ball off the bat, to be honest,” he said. “I just started running and looked up and saw it only when my teammates started cheering. That’s when I figured it out.”
“The whole team started hitting really well after that. I feel like it fired up everybody.”
Benton (3-6, 2-5 WaMaC) added three more hits in the frame and a run when Lane Kaestner plated Aidan Thompson.
“Up until then, we had too many fly balls and not enough line drives and ground balls,” head coach Derek Anderson said. “That’s something we’re going to have to clean up for Monday, that offensive approach.
“I’m happy how our guys kept battling through it. I felt a lot better going into the bottom of the seventh with a three-run lead than a one-run lead.”
The fly ball approach helped the Bobcats attain a 1-0 lead in the second when Landen Schmuecker hit a solo homer off Erickson, but it was just one of three hits Benton collected of Erickson until the seventh.
Benton went ahead 2-0 in the top of the fourth as Evan Daugherty doubled in Aiden Albertsen.
“Every time we play them, it’s always a close game,” Schmuecker said. “It’ll probably be the same situation when we play them twice Monday.
“There was definitely more room to breathe because we went up two (after Frese’s homer) and it carried the momentum the rest of the game.”
Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Cody Robertson could only shrug at his team’s luck during the rivalry contest. The Vikings (0-10, 0-6) garnered just two hits, but walked three times off Frese and three times had multiple runners in scoring position and could only muster one run.
“They got a couple timely hit when they needed it and we just couldn’t quite get the bats going when we had runners in scoring position,” Robertson said. “We had runners at second and third with one out and we go down with two strikeouts in one instance. It’s tough.”
Brooks Erickson scored in the bottom of the second off a wild pitch for Vinton’s only run.
“We had a couple nice sacrifice bunts, had runners in scoring position a couple times,” Robertson said. “We just needed that one key hit … and we just couldn’t quite buy a base hit. We couldn’t find a timely hit there.”
Frese struck out 10 to offset the three walks and allowed just two hits on 99 pitches.
“I tried to stay focused, not overthink things,” he said. “Just focus on the next pitch … think about what would happen if I made (the right pitch).
“They were playing really good defense behind me. It helped out having my guys behind me like that.”
No batter had multiple hits, though three of Benton’s six hits were for extra bases. Albertsen, Kaestner and Thompson all singled. Kaestner walked and Thompson stole a base.
Ethan Rollinger and Kale Schulte both singled and drew a walk; Rollinger stole a base as well. Owen Mullinez walked.
“Pitcher’s duel with two lefties on the mound,” Robertson said. “Curtis was throwing strikes, (Zane) was throwing strikes. Defensively, both teams made good plays, got to a lot of balls.”