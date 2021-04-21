A second-half goal helped Benton Community earn a 3-2 victory against South Tama on Tuesday, allowing the Bobcats (4-4, 2-2 WaMaC West) to earn a split over 48 hours.
Benton collected goals from David Duwa, Luis Hernandez and Giancarlo Carbajal-Ureña and Koley Kelly made 10 saves as the Bobcats held on for a conference win despite Pedro Nunez scoring twice in the second half at South Tama.
Benton fell to Class 2A No. 1 Solon, 2-1, on Monday. The Spartans (6-3) got a second-half score to break a 1-1 halftime draw. Kelly made eight saves and Hernandez scored off a Caleb Gessner assist.
Center Point-Urbana boys split two games in two days
The Stormin Pointers (4-2, 3-2 WaMaC) fell, 1-0, at Clear Creek-Amana on Tuesday after a victory Monday. Ryan Keller made 13 saves against the Clippers (5-2, 4-2).
Keller made four saves against Cedar Valley Christian on Monday while CPU saw Johannes Grau and Nick Post each record a hat trick. Grau added an assist and Gabe Hansen registered a goal and an assist.
Clear Creek-Amana girls 1, Center Point-Urbana 0
The Stormin Pointers (3-4, 3-2 WaMaC) fell by a goal to close a two-game homestand Tuesday. Sierra Davis made 11 saves.
Mount Vernon girls 7, Vinton-Shellsburg 0
The Mustangs (6-0) scored four goals in the first half and three in the second Tuesday. No individual statistics were available.
Dike-New Hartford girls 3, Union 1
Grace Johnson scored in the first half, but the Wolverines (4-1, 1-1 NICL East) scored two in the second half to win Monday in New Hartford. Union (1-3, 0-1) got 10 saves from Dacey Powell.
Track
Center Point-Urbana boys second at Tipton
The Stormin Pointers scored 158 points Tuesday in Tipton behind Logan Peterson’s 200-meter dash win (24.16 seconds) and runner-up finish in the 400 (53.61) on Tuesday.
Peterson scored 22 points; he added four during relay runs. CPU won the 400 relay (48.64) and was second in the 800 (1:55.93), 1,600 (3:46.53) and sprint medley (1:43.08).
Bryce Sandberg scored 15.25 points; he won the 110 hurdles (17.55) and was fifth in the 400 hurdles (1:06.84) and Aaron Kramer scored 12 (second, 100, 11.43).
Tristen Wiley (10.5) and Mason Bach (10) each scored in double digits. Wiley was third in the 400 hurdles (1:04.15) and participated in relays. Bach won the 800 (2:06.56).
Blayze Havel (9.25), Dylan Griswold (9) and Logan Rasmusson (9) each scored nine points. Havel was second in the 1,600 (5:07.56), Griswold was fourth in the 100 (11.96) and Rasmusson was fourth in the shot put (40-11) and fifth in the discus (110-5). Robert Dillon was second in the 3,200 (11:23.99).
Stormin Pointer girls place third at Tipton
Ali Ziltergruen placed top-5 in both hurdles races and netted 14.5 points as the Center Point girls placed third with 104 points at Tipton on Tuesday. Ziltergruen was third in the 400 hurdles (1:20.64) and fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.54).
Kora Katcher won the 1,500 (5:26.4) for 10 of her 11.5 points. Faith Maue was second in the high jump (4-6). Grace Kramer was third in the long jump (13-9) and Isabell Kreel (12 points) was third in the 100 dash (14.12).
CPU placed first (400, 56.55), second (800, 2:02.77), second (distance medley, 4:42.12) and third (sprint medley, 2:02.32).
The throws crew scored 20 points. Taylor Luscomb was second in the discus (107-6) while Claire Neighbor was fourth (101-5). Jaclyn Woolridge (32-6.5) and Shaelyn Hansen (30-5.5) went fifth and sixth in the shot put.