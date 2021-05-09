INDEPENDENCE — Jacob Brecht grinned.
Then he took a breath.
“Redemption? I don’t know,” he said of his 200-meter dash victory. “That 100 was a rough race. I’m not making excuses; I’m just not used to these blocks. Just didn’t run my best race so I really focused in on the 200.
“I didn’t get out that well, but I finished well.”
Brecht won the 200 in 22.49 seconds, besting Marion’s Alex Mota by 0.4 seconds to lead teammate Sam Wallace (23.06) in a 1-4 finish late Thursday during the WaMaC Super Meet in Independence.
Mota won the 100 (11.34), but Brecht also fell behind runner-up Alex Figueroa (11.35) and placed third in 11.54. He was a hundredth ahead of Wallace and the duo went 3-4, but Brecht’s top 100 times this season were 10.89 and 11.2, a far cry for a sprinter.
Brecht accounted for 20.5 points as the Bobcats scored 77 and were fourth as a team. Brecht also anchored the 800 relay that clocked 1:32.14 and won by 0.32 seconds and was a leg of the sprint medley that was runner-up in 1:36.46 — 0.14 behind Clear Creek-Amana but 0.49 ahead of Solon.
The Bobcats’ 800 relay win was made possible by Aiden Harris. The junior was inserted into the lineup late Thursday and managed to pull Benton from sixth or so to second with his third-leg sprint.
“That was his first time running the 4x2 ever or doing closed handoffs like that,” Brecht said. “He really stepped up. He ran a good split and we had a really smooth handoff. I think we were in second when I got it, which is — he gained a lot of ground and I just finished it off.”
Wallace was part of the sprint medley and 800 relays and scored 14.5 points. Colin Buch was second in the 400 hurdles (56.6), led off the sprint medley and 800 relays, was the anchor for the shuttle hurdle relay (third, 1:04.87) and score 14 points.
Harris was runner up in the 800, losing his lead to a strong kick and last 75 meters from CCA’s Tom Johnson. Harris clocked 2:02.91, a second after Johnson, and closed the meet with 10.5 points.
Benton girls place 13th at conference
Head coach Marty Thomae tinkered slightly with his lineup during the conference meet but knew his still-youthful squad would show growing pains.
Benton scored 20 points, with half coming from two runners.
“It was very competitive, which I knew it was going to be. The events we placed in were the events we should have placed in,” he said. “I liked the fact our kids knew we were up against really good teams and never gave up. We kept competing. And our kids are getting great meet experience.”
Jaida Lyons scored four points by placing fifth in the 1,500 (5:27.48), leading the 3,200 relay to third (10:16.11) and anchoring the distance medley relay to seventh (4:37.16).
Shakayla Lamer placed fifth in the long jump (15-3.25) to score her four points and Abby Rinderknecht anchored the 3,200 relay and placed eighth in the 1,500 (5:29.75).
“We have to keep working every week to get better. Hopefully by (district) we’ll have some things that work really well,” Thomae said. “Now it depends on who is ready to go and who is healthy. We’ll try to get that all dialed in to give our best effort (at district).”