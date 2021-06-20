CENTER POINT — Here we go again.
In the home clubhouse, those words provided hope. Center Point-Urbana already pulled off one comeback victory and looked for a second.
In the visiting clubhouse, those words provided a sense of dread. Benton Community was determined not to drop a third WaMaC doubleheader sweep this season.
With Bobcats’ eighth-grader Hannah Greiner in the circle looking to finish what she started, the Stormin Pointers saw Aliza Mollenahuer reach second with a one-out double. Later, Olivia Perez reached first via an error to score Mollenhauer for a one-run deficit.
CPU senior second baseman Shaelyn Hansen, however, grounded out to give Benton a 5-4 win and a split against its regional foe.
The Stormin Pointers (8-14, 3-11) picked up the 7-6 Game 1 victory via a seventh-inning comeback. That was on the minds of Greiner and her teammates as the frame began and was intensified after Mollenhauer — the Game 1 hero — hit a two-out double.
“I was so nervous, but it really helped that my defense was there to back me up,” Greiner said of pitching the seventh. “They were all encouraging, so it was nice to have a strong defense show up there and help.”
Head coach Eric Stenberg pegged the defense as the catalyst.
“We didn’t throw the ball around, let them advance bases, you know? That really hurt us (in losing) Game 1,” he said. “We kinda panicked and tried to get the wrong outs (in Game 1) … (In game 2) we took care of that. We had a couple small mistakes but played better and did a nice job.
“I’m proud of how we bounced back there.”
Benton (14-9, 9-5 WaMaC) led Game 2 3-0 before CPU scrambled back to tie the contest at 3 in the fifth.
The Bobcats immediately responded. Greiner walked to open the inning and was followed with singles from Kate Buscher, Ana Glawe and Brielle Hogan and a fielder’s choice from Jaida Lyons.
Courtesy runner Haiden Moore and Buscher were forced out at third base and home, respectively, but Sarah Gunkow’s hot shot up the middle scored courtesy runner Megan Kenny and Hogan for a 5-3 advantage.
“We’re in that situation a lot — we’ve come from behind or come back after losing a lead,” Stenberg said. “Obviously, you prefer to play ahead and stay ahead but sometimes it doesn’t work out that way.
“We did a nice job in the second game not panicking and they kept their wits about them. It was a good effort.”
Greiner credited Glawe, a fellow eighth-grader, for calming the former down after CPU tied the contest at 3.
“She calmed me down. I was a little nervous, but she calmed me down,” Greiner said. “She is a really good catcher and knows how to pick me up. We just talked, then we went out and worked really hard. We knew positive things would happen.”
The Stormin Pointers hadn’t beaten the Bobcats since June 28, 2018, a 10-8 win in the second half of a doubleheader. Mollenhauer and fellow senior Claire Neighbor played in that contest, with Mollenhauer DHing for Neighbor.
“Yeah we were down 3-0, but we know what’s deep down inside,” Mollenhauer said. “We had to find it, and then it was there. We came back twice and lost by one. That’s an achievement.”
The first baseman took her lead from head coach Shane Light.
“We’ve had some holes and we’re starting to fill them,” Light said of the split and 11-11 aggregate score. “We’re starting to dial it in … everybody’s starting to put the ball into play and good things are happening.
“We’ve taken on a new saying, ‘Burn the boats.’ When we show up, we’re going to burn the boats — battle and battle and battle until we get what we want.”
CPU did that in the opener. It thinned a 2-0 Benton lead by one with Kora Katcher’s third-inning RBI and cut into a 5-1 Bobcats advantage when Gracie Hoskins drew an RBI walk and Neighbor drew an RBI after being plunked in the fifth.
The visitors led 6-3 after a top of the seventh score, but the home team went back to work.
Olivia Perez doubled to open against Buscher and CPU put down a series of one-out singles to bring runs across.
Hoskins singled in courtesy runner Addilyn Wade and Katcher for a 6-5 score, then courtesy runner Mya Hillers scored on an error during an ensuing at-bat for a 6-all game.
Mollenhauer came up with two out and two on.
She blasted a double to center for the victory.
“I got hit earlier on and I wanted to take the anger out on the ball,” she said. “We had the whole team supporting us and we knew we could do it.
“We knew (the comeback) was deep down there somewhere. Just had to pull it out.”
Light smiled.
“One base at a time. That’s all we can do, and all we can ask,” he said. “Just keep plugging away. Baby steps.”
Mollenhauer went 6 for 9 with three runs scored. Perez went 4 for 8 with a double, RBI and two runs. Katcher went 3 for 7 with a double, RBI and run.
Gabby McKee was 4 for 8 with three RBI for Benton, while Buscher went 3 for 7 and Gorkow was 3 for 6 with three RBI.