DES MOINES — They kept saying “it’s just preparation for next year.”
Each of the Benton Community boys referenced next season’s state track meet when asked about performances from this season’s meet throughout the weekend.
The Bobcats accrued 14 points and finished 17th as a team on the strength of five juniors and two sophomores.
Jacob Brecht claimed three medals — a bronze in the 100-meter dash (11.3 seconds), fourth in the 200 (22.55) and eighth as part of the 800 relay (1:31.5). Each time out, his answer was somewhat identical.
“I knew what I could do,” he said after the 100 final. “I’m already looking forward to next year.”
Of the 200, where he and Wallace both reached the podium: “It shows what we have to do ready for next year.”
Wallace placed seventh in 22.85 and echoed his classmate’s remarks.
“Just another sign of what we have to do to come back even better next year,” he said. “I don’t think either of us will be happy until we go 1-2. That’s been our motto all year — 1-2, don’t matter who.”
Brecht did allow himself a lighter moment after the rain-soaked 100. Moisture stopped dropping as the runners reached the last 15 or so meters of the race.
“I couldn’t see a thing when I was running,” he said. “I felt OK out of the blocks but, you know, I did my best and I’m happy.”
Aiden Harris participated in the 800 relay, the ninth-place sprint medley relay (1:35-62) and the 800 (20th, 2:03.26).
“I think this will give us a lot of confidence for next year and we’ll have a shot at the state title,” he said of the 800’s run.
Fellow junior Colin Buch did not finish the 400 hurdles race after running into some trouble early and was part of the shuttle hurdles relay that placed 16th (1:04.28) and 400 relay that was 21st (45.19).
In the end, they were all looking toward a new day.
“Bright future for me, bright future for both of us, bright future for Benton,” Brecht said of he and Wallace being on the 200 podium together. “I don’t think we’re losing any of our point scorers from our team. We’re going to have a strong year next year that should put Benton on the map.”
The Bobcat girls placed 19th in the 3,200 relay (10:24.87) with the team of Jaida Lyons, Jaden Thys, Hailee Rickelfs and Abby Rinderknecht.
“I was really proud of the kids the way they approached the race,” head coach Marty Thomae said. “They came in, raced hard and left it out there on the track. It was a good way for our two seniors to go out and the two kids coming back, I think it will prepare them better for next year.”