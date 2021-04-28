Hitting its stride.
Despite falling to Marion by a wide margin, 186-114, Tuesday in Vinton, Benton Community was on track to keep pushing toward the postseason according to head coach Kory Windsor.
The Bobcats were second by 31 points and continued pushing their strengths — Jacob Brecht won the 200-meter dash (22 seconds), lowering his school-record time in doing so, placed second in the 100 (11.02) by two-hundredths of a second and anchored the 400 relay to runner-up (44.39) by 0.27 seconds. Fellow junior Colin Buch won the 400 hurdles (58.03) and played a part in Benton’s sprint medley relay (1:35.48) winning and the 400 placing second, and sophomore Sam Wallace ran a pair of relays, tied for second in the 200 (23.00) and was third in the 100 (11.4).
“It was a good night. There was really good competition here tonight and the warm weather really brought out some good times,” Brecht said. “Right now we have what I think we’re going to try and get into state with (in terms of the relays).
“It’s just working on technique and making sure we have handoffs down and just getting the small things done.”
Windsor was pleased the 400 got around cleanly a few days after a Drake Relays snafu and noted things seem to be taking shape.
“We improved on a lot of things, even with our top-end stuff,” the coach said. “The sprint medley time dropped a little more and it puts us toward the top of 3A. Our 4 by 1, it’s good to see those guys who were over at Drake get a clean race, gave us a good piece of mind that ‘OK, that is closure from what happened at Drake.’”
Aiden Harris won the 800 (2:00.83) and Trey Schulte was runner-up in the 3,200 (11:14.3). Grant Lange was third in the 400 (55.22) and several others picked up points on relays or as back-half of the field scorers.
“We saw a lot of potential in our younger guys and I think, for the first time this year I can say collectively, we all fought through some tiredness and other things to perform the best we could,” Windsor said. “We had guys who pushed through being hurt to perform well. It was a really good night.”