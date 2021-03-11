A different class. Same Jenna Twedt.
The déjà vu button was pressed for the Bobcats sophomore guard as Twedt was selected to four different postseason award lists recently.
The selections mirrored the end of her freshman year; Twedt was voted on two 2021 All-State teams (Iowa Girls Coaches Association, third team; Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, second team), a 2021 All-District team (IGCA, Northeast) and a 2021 All-Region team (Iowa Basketball Coaches Association, second team).
Twedt was placed on the 4A teams this season as Benton Community moved up from 3A.
“I’m very happy with everything I have received but still couldn’t have done it without my teammates, coaches, and family because everyone has pushed me to be a better player,” she said. “I’m also very excited because our program is going in the right direction and getting better every year and making new strides. We are coming back next year stronger than this year, I can say that for sure.”
Twedt averaged 18.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals per game for the Bobcats (12-5). She led the WaMaC East in each category. She shot 40.7 percent from the field and sank 82.4 percent from the free-throw line.
“(I’m) very excited for Jenna for earning two all-state honors,” head coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “She is very deserving of these recognitions with her play from this winter.”