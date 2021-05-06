It wasn’t their best round of the season. Not even their second best.
However, Benton Community’s 18-hole round at the WaMaC West divisional meet Monday at Amana Colonies Golf Club reinforced to head coach Travis Dirks that the Bobcats have made a shift in play.
Benton carded a 229 to place second. The Bobcats beat Independence by three strokes. Williamsburg shot a 203 for the title.
“I’m very excited for the girls in general,” Dirks said. “They’ve worked very hard to get to that point.
“We heard a lot of ‘Oh, this course is so tough’ from other teams and I told them, ‘OK, it’s tough. But just go out and play. Don’t worry.’ They went out and just played, worked through it.”
Ella Hayden’s 54 put her in ninth place, just out of a medal honor, while Ava Heeren and Maddy Wolf each shot a 57. Emma Schwake rounded out the team score with a 61.
Sidny Miner (70) and Tiffany Schnor (73) were the final two scores.
“They’re out playing every weekend, they go out and play after practice, they go out after meets sometimes,” Dirks said. “They play every chance they get just to get better and it’s starting to become contagious.”
Vinton-Shellsburg shot a 242 to place fifth.
“This was not our team’s best outing,” head coach Janet Woodhouse said. “Some had one really bad hole; some of our team had short game issues. Carly Bendull did have a solid putting round with 18. We will hope for better days ahead.”
Abbye Hendryx shot a 57, Bendull and Christina Harrelson carded a 59 and Brynn Patterson posted a 67 for the team score.
Kate Hyland (68) and Aly Smith (71) were the final two scores.
Center Point-Urbana was seventh with a 278.
Sarah Manely and Lauren Langridge both shot a 65. Nicole Rick shot a 73 and Addison Weber shot a 75.
Stormin Pointer boys third at WaMaC West divisional
Center Point-Urbana put together a 187 to tie for third at the divisional Monday at Stone Creek Golf Club in Williamsburg.
Vinton-Shellsburg was two behind with a 189 to place fifth and Benton Community was sixth with a 190.
The Vikings’ Brayden Almquist tied for second with a 40 while Benton’s AJ Parker and CPU’s Joe Metzen tied for sixth with a 43. The Bobcats’ Matthew Parmenter was two strokes behind (45) and tied for 12th.
Behind Metzen, Brady Borkgren (47), Christian Burkhart (48) and Brayden Beck (49) rounded out the team scoring for the Stormin Pointers. The Vikings got scoring from Carter Lamont (49), Nash Arbuckle (50) and a pick ‘em of Easton Almquist (51) or Wyatt Janssen (51).
The Bobcats’ Dylan Niebes (47), Ryan Finn (54) and Ty Kulbartz (59) rounded out their team scoring.
Union boys third at Comet Invitational
The golf lived up to the hype for the Comet Invitational on Monday at the Oakwood Golf Course in Conrad, according to head coach Ryan Slate.
Four strokes separated the top three teams, with the Knights in third with a 164.
Josef Schmitz got into a playoff with three members of the Hudson team for the runner-up medal after carding a 39.
He was edged out by Jacob Wiersma on the second playoff hole.
The Knights ended up with four golfers on the all-tournament team: Schmitz, Lincoln Mehlert (40) Joe Bistline (42) and Ty Lorenzen (43).
Mack Schmitz shot a 43.
Union girls seventh at Comet Invitational
The Knights placed seventh with a 255 in the Comet Invitational on Monday at the South Hardin Recreation Center in Union.
Sarah Michael led the way with a 52 to tie for seventh. Eden Hansen shot a 66, Lydia Albertsen carded a 67 and Alivia Mulligan shot a 70 to round out the team scoring. Sydney Schmuecker posted an 81.
Benton Community girls second at triangular
On Friday in Tama, the Bobcats carded a 212 at the South Tama triangular. They fell to Solon (209) by three but beat the Trojans (215) by three.
Schwake led the way with a 51. Hayden and Heeren each shot a 53, and both Schnor and Wolf carded a 55.
Soccer
Benton boys 3, Independence 2
The Bobcats rebounded after losing their lead to score an overtime goal in the WaMaC game at home Tuesday in Van Horne.
Giancarlo Carbajal-Ureña, Caleb Gessner and Luis Hernandez each contributed a goal and an assist and Koley Kelly made 15 saves for Benton (6-5, 4-2 WaMaC).
Solon boys 2, Center Point-Urbana 1
The Spartans won a penalty-kick shootout, 5-4, on Tuesday in Center Point to pick up the WaMaC victory.
Gabe Yetley scored the first-half goal for Solon (10-3, 6-2) while Gabe Hansen scored for CPU (4-5, 3-5) Ryan Keller made six saves for the Stormin Pointers.
Independence girls 4, Benton 3
The Mustangs scored twice in the first half and twice in the second half to hold on for the win Tuesday in Independence. No statistics were reported for the Bobcats (3-5, 3-5).
Solon girls 2, Center Point Urbana 1
The Spartans scored twice in the first half to best the Stormin Pointers (5-6, 5-4) on Tuesday in Solon.
Kailey Spurlock scored for CPU and Sierra Davis made eight saves.
Track
Vinton-Shellsburg girls win Independence Relays
The Vikettes rolled to 154 points and a 30-point win Monday in Independence.
Leah Hendrickson (18 points) was second in the 200 dash (28.63 seconds) and third in the 100 (13.62) as six Vinton-Shellsburg girls scored in double digits to account for 70 points.
Brylee Bruce (16.5) won the discus (110-8) and was fourth in the 200 (29.57). Peytin Clemensen (13.5) was third in the long jump (13-9) and third in the 400 (1:07.45). Kayla Griffith (13 points) won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches). Molly Haisman (12) won the 1,500 (5:47.33). Sophia Kreutner (10) won the shot put (33-11).
Aza Swayzer (second, discus, 99-7), Maggie Elwick (third, high jump, 4-6), and Cameryn Stephens (third, 800, 2:46.29) each scored eight points.
Union girls third at Aplington
Ellie Rathe scored 20 points and both Allie Driscol and Aubrey Gates each scored 11.75 as the Knights collected 88 to place third at the Lady Falcon Relays on Monday in Aplington.
Rathe won the 1,500 (5 minutes, 11.34) and the 3,000 (10:50.54). Driscol was second in the 200 (27.51) and Gates was second in the high jump (5-0).
Brigette Rohrer was second in the shot put (33-2) and Gracie Rathe was third in the 100 (13.97).
Benton girls third, CPU sixth at Marion
The Bobcats girls scored 105 points to place third and a thinned-down Stormin Pointers scored 34 to place sixth at the Marion Co-Ed Invitational on Monday.
The Bobcats were 10 points behind Marion (115) and got prime scoring from Jaida Lyons (12 points) and Janelle Morris (12), among others.
Lyons won the 1,500 (5:22.26) and led a 1-2 finish with Abby Rinderknecht (5:35.24). Morris won the 400 hurdles (1:14.85).
Kennedy Donald was third in the 400 (1:06.34), Shakayla Lamer was third in the long jump (14-0.5) and Jenna Twedt was fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.86). Megan Schulte was fourth in the 100 (14.33) and Katelyn Buscher led a 4-5 finish in the discus with Addison Phillips (92-2, 87-1).
The Bobcats were second in the distance medley (4:31.83), 3,200 (4:23.37) and shuttle hurdle (1:17.8) relays.
Center Point’s Ava Maloney was third in the 200 (27.96) and fourth in the long jump (13-11.75) to score 10 points. Isabell Kreel placed third in the 100 (14.23) and Ali Ziltergruen was third in the 100 hurdles (17.96).
Five points separate Bobcats from Vikings at Marion
On Monday in Marion, Benton placed fourth with 89 points while Vinton-Shellsburg placed fifth with 84. Both teams rested many athletes or gave them lighter workloads in lieu of Thursday’s WaMaC meet.
Sam Wallace (13), Colin Buch (11), Aiden Harris (10) all scored in double digits. Wallace was second in the 100 (11.45) and led a 2-5 placement with brother Lawrence (11.95). Buch led a 3-4 200 finish with Aidan Thompson (24.34-24.72).
Harris won the 800 (2:00.23), Kyler Mahan was second in the shot put (41-5.25) and the Bobcats won the 400 relay (44.9) and 800 relay (1:33.57).
CJ Rickels won the high jump (6-2) for the Vikings and was also second in the long jump (18-6.75). He scored 19 points. Elijah Blix was second in the 3,200 (11:28.39) and fifth in the 1,600 (5:14.21) and scored 10 points.
Alontae Wilson was third in the 100 (11.62), Taylor Anderson was third in the discus (125-7) and Josh Wiley was third in the shot put (41-1.25).