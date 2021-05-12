VAN HORNE — Bobcats are known to hiss, growl, purr and snarl.
Caitlin Keiper roared.
The senior defender played the first 20 or so minutes of Benton Central’s WaMaC contest against West Delaware on Tuesday as a let-side wing, a calculated move by head coach Thomas Trainor for one purpose.
He wanted to reward the senior defender who had five career assists to her name and has helped the transition from old regime to new regime alongside her three classmates.
Keiper weaved her way into the goalbox from the left side in the 18th minute and managed to get within a few feet of the goal. Then she took a quick shot and slotted the ball past West Delaware goalkeeper Taylor Hammer into the left corner of the net.
Keiper yelled in triumph after putting Benton up by three goals en route to an 11-1 WaMaC victory.
“That’s my first goal I’ve ever scored in my high school career,” she smirked as classmate Shakayla Lamers clapped and yelled “Yeah.”
“I’ve played defense most of this season,” Keiper said. “This game, we knew we could afford to take me off defense for a bit and the whole goal was to get me a goal.
“It was satisfaction and hard work paying off finally.”
Added Lamers, “It was a much-deserved goal. Much deserved.”
Lamers led the way for the Bobcats (4-6, 4-6 WaMaC); she scored five goals. Lamers opened the books in the fourth minute with a penalty kick past Hammer and had a hat trick by the 22nd. Benton led 5-1 at halftime.
Lamers closed with five goals and has 14 on the season.
“That was just an accumulation of what we’ve been working on the entire season,” she said. “We needed this turnaround. We’ve lost the past few, and we needed one. We have a hard week coming up and we’re going to try and finish out the season strong.”
Benton put 30 shots on goal and Hammer made 14 saves.
“I thought it was a really strong offensive performance,” Trainor said. “The girls came into it with the right attitude. West Delaware has struggled this year and we talked about having the right mentality, coming in and doing what needed to get done.
“I thought we had good leadership out of Shak and Caitlin; they took charge and got us going.”
Grace Embretson and Kynzie Vollbrecht each scored twice while Jada Garrett’s shot from distance dropped under the crossbar to end the contest in the 63rd minute.
“Our hard work, from the past games even — we’ve been always so close, just right there,” Keiper said. “This game, we just put it all out there.”
Benton matched its 2019 victory total, which was also achieved in 2014. Next up is the 2013 total of six. The Bobcats have five schedule games left.
“I think we can get (to six wins),” Lamer said. “We have a few tough opponents ahead, but if we play our game well, we can finish it.”
Lamer is also close to a milestone. It is believed the school record for goals in a season is 16. She has 14 after Tuesday’s production.
“We’re going to help her as a team,” Keiper said. “We’re going to break this record together.”
Benton broke a five-match skid with Tuesday’s outburst; it was the third time it rang the home victory bell. The Bobcats have scored 27 goals in their four wins and 24 at home.
They have also scored in every contest but one. Keiper and Lamer attribute the success to Trainor’s leadership.
“We were all a little wishy-washy; he’s fresh out of college,” Lamer said of their outlook before practice began. “But he has been so positive and so helpful for our team. It’s boosted our confidence.”
Added Keiper, “He’s really pushed us. And this team, we just have hard workers.”
The Bobcats host Mount Vernon Friday and play three matches on Saturday.