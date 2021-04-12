VAN HORNE — “You have to be kidding.”
Benton Community senior Shakalya Lamer and junior Kynzi Vollbrecht were pulled away from their team for a postgame obligation. Suddenly they looked over to see their entire team running toward the victory bell at the other end of the stadium. That’s when one of the pair made the statement.
Assistant coach Monte Lamer urged the pair to go join the rest of the squad, offering, “They’ll wait for you, I promise.”
Once together, phones came out and cheers went up as the team rang the victory bell to celebrate its 2-0 start, a mark last achieved in 2014. The Bobcats (2-0, 2-0 WaMaC) cruised past Maquoketa, 5-0, on Friday after opening the year with a 4-2 win at Williamsburg the previous night.
“We’ve really bounced back from our last season,” Vollbrecht said. “We’ve found places we’re all good playing at and incorporated that into our skills and have made it work better.”
It took the Bobcats six matches to reach and surpass nine goals in 2019, and 12 in 2018. Benton hadn’t scored at least seven goals in its first two games since 2013.
“I probably said I wouldn’t believe you, at first,” Lamer said of the opening two games. “It’s definitely something we’re not used to, this start. We’re used to coming into games and playing our hardest, but sometimes we don’t get the (winning) outcomes.
“I’m so proud of the progress we’ve made in starting strong. It’s a great building block for the rest of the season.”
The scoring opened in the seventh minute when Vollbrecht dribbled within a couple yards of Maquoketa goalkeeper Addie Michel and put a shot past the Cardinals junior. The score represented Benton’s third shot on goal to that point, and the home team peppered Michel with 20 shots on goal.
Michel made 11 saves.
Kori Lyle added another tally four minutes later for a 2-0 lead.
“Williamsburg was a really physical, really quality game,” head coach Thomas Trainer said. “It’s tough to come out back-to-back, but the girls were ready to go. We got off to a great start scoring early and kept it up.”
Sophomore Olivia Janss (38th minute) added another first-half score, and Lamers nearly scored with under 30 seconds on the clock.
She claimed her first goal of the match in the 45th minute, and made it 5-0 in the 72nd minute with a score.
“We were very nervous coming into these two games, especially since it was back-to-back,” Lamer said. “We really pushed through and we’re going strong. I think it helps to push our nerves away and settle into a cooler confidence.”
Benton also garnered three corner kicks and had chances for more goals both off those set pieces and several free and indirect kicks.
On the other side, the Bobcats’ defense held Maquoketa (0-3) at bay. The Cardinals made a few pushes into their offensive zone, but didn’t put a true shot on frame. Benton goalkeeper Samantha Yardley garnered a couple pickups of long balls Maquoketa sent at the goal, but the Cardinals never really followed that pressure.
“It was a great team performance, first clean sheet of the year,” Trainer said. “Great defensive effort, and obviously five goals after four (Thursday) means we’re playing well offensively.”