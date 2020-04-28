Even Michael Jordan couldn’t pull off a four-peat with the Bulls in the 90s, but the Benton boys golf team were looking to bring home their fourth WaMaC West title this season and make it to State as a team after coming up short in 2019.
“Last year we had four seniors leading the way and missed out on State by five strokes,” coach Jeremy Suiter said. “We had a great year.”
While the Bobcats would have been younger this year with only one senior in Jack McGovern. Yet it was that single senior that drew expectations from Suiter in his 13th year coaching. McGovern came up short of making State individually by three strokes and looked to break through in 2020. Achieving a fourth WaMaC West championship meant getting through Williamsburg and the Bobcats’ path to State held a matchup between Benton and West Delaware, yet Suiter was confident this group had a chance to hit both goals. A State berth would have been the first for the program since 2017.
“[McGovern] and junior Dylan Niebes were very capable of leading this team,” Suitor said. “The rest of our numbers would have been sophomores and freshman. Getting an individual to State would have made this a better finish than last season.”
McGovern is set to graduate in May, leaving Niebes with the reins of the program and spots open for underclassmen to step up in 2021.