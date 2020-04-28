Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.