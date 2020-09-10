Cold temperatures and rain sprinkling the course did not dissuade the Benton and Vinton-Shellsburg cross country teams from competing in the Grinnell Invitational on Tuesday.
“I’m surprised we ran because the weather was questionable before we left for Grinnell,” coach Marty Thomae said. “There was less rain down there and I feel we ran well considering the conditions.
Benton girls XC finished third as a team, led by freshman Jaida Lyons in sixth overall with a time of 20:29. Senior Jaden Thys came in 17th with a time of 21:54, followed by junior Abby Rinderknecht in 20th with a time of 22:09, senior Hailee Ricklefs in 21st with a time of 22:09, sophomore Gwen King in 32nd with a time of 23:34, senior Kate Buscher in 51st with a time of 24:56 and freshman Jessa DeMoss in 57th with a time of 25:29.
The Vinton-Shellsburg girls finished eighth as a team, led by freshman Infinity Westlie in 14th with a time of 21:44. Junior Charlee Johnson followed in 33rd with a time of 23:36, senior Lydia Radeke in 50th with a time of 24:55, freshman Kalley Kerkman in 52nd with a time of 24:56, freshman Tori Elwick in 60th with a time of 25:59, sophomore Annabelle Newton in 64th with a time of 27:39 and sophomore Bailey Weeks in 65th with a time of 27:49.
The Bobcat boys finished sixth as a team with sophomore Trey Schulte leading the team in 15th overall with a time of 18:24. Junior Brady Osborn followed in 23rd with a time of 18:49, freshman Issac Morris in 29th with a time of 19:24, junior Owen Sadler in 42nd with a time of 20:07, junior Tristan West in 29th with a time of 20:33, junior Ryan Lange in 51st with a time of 20:53, and senior Brady Ellis in 64th with a time of 22:02.
“We were just happy to get the meet in,” Thomae said. “A lot of individuals ran more complete races than we did last week at Williamsburg and I hope to see that trend continue.”
V-S boys XC finished seventh as a team, led by sophomore Elijah Blix in 19th with a time of 18:44. Sophomore Merritt Bodeker followed in 27th with a time of 19:16, Reid Hermanson in 34th with a time of 19:48, senior Preston Tippie in 45th with a time of 20:24, freshman Aldin Swanson in 53rd with a time of 20:59, freshman Eli Page in 54th with a time of 21:01 and sophomore Ian Allsup in 62nd with a time of 21:31.
Benton will host a meet at Williamsburg on Saturday as their own course will be unavailable. V-S will be in attendance and next compete at Starmont on Tuesday.
Check out photos on SmugMug at vintonnewspapers.smugmug.com/Benton-and-V-S-XC-Grinnell-/