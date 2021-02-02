MANCHESTER – Shorter. Smaller. Still satisfying.
A thinned-down WaMaC tournament Monday at West Delaware saw Benton Community’s Jaiden Moore earn a conference championship and the quartet of BC’s Austin Roos and Vinton-Shellsburg’s Curtis Erickson, Brady Ortner and Damon Swanson all claimed runner-up finishes.
Buoyed by Moore and Roos, the Bobcats placed fifth with 125.5 points, a half-point behind Beckman Catholic. The Vikings placed seventh with 98 points, one behind Maquoketa.
“We got a bunch of medals, which is good. A lot fewer teams than normal,” said Vinton-Shellsburg head coach Brian Sheston. “I really wanted to get the competition in. We didn’t wrestle at all last week, so I think we needed a competition.”
Noted Benton Community head coach Jake Voss, “I thought it went OK for us. The biggest thing we’re taking away from this tournament is there is still a lot we have to get better at. And we’ve still got some time left to get better at it.”
One of those who hopes to continue improving, despite his performance, is Moore. The 2020 Class 1A state runner-up outscored his opposition 26-4, besting Beckman Catholic’s Danil Wall 8-1 in the final.
“The goal was to come in and dominate and get the title,” Moore said. “I feel pretty good about my season so far. I really feel like I’m peaking at the right time, and today showed that. I think I wrestled pretty well.”
Roos earned a semifinal pin, then lost 15-4 in the final. The Bobcats earned third-place finishes from Brennen Blegen (285), Jackson Bruns (160) and Ryan Tjelmeland (132).
“Most of our guys had to wrestle somebody they lost to earlier this year, and the biggest thing we’ve got to focus on is getting ready for those kinds of matches,” Voss said. “The guys who were ready showed they’ve gotten better throughout the year, and it’s something we have to focus on going forward.”
Sheston pointed to Erickson’s performance as a pleasant surprise. The sophomore earned an 8-0 major decision in the semifinal and then battled West Delaware’s Jared Voss, who held a perfect record and the state’s No. 1 ranking coming in. Erickson weathered Voss’ attack in the opening period and was down 8-3 after two minutes. Voss took him down and pinned him in the second.
“He doesn’t have a lot of experience as a sophomore, and he had to wrestle the No. 1 guy in the state (in the championship). Obviously, it wasn’t that close. But I think Erickson did some good things and gave (Voss) a good period and a half.”
Swenson lost the 126 title by a 7-4 decision. Despite pulling within 4-3 with a third-period reversal, West Delaware’s Blake Engel earned an escape and late takedown to pull ahead for good.
Ortner earned his 100th career victory with a 6-2 semifinal decision at 138 pounds, then ran into three-time WaMaC champion Isaiah Weber of Independence in the final. Weber won by technical fall, 18-2.
Aldin Swanson (106) placed third to round out Vinton-Shellsburg’s top-3 placewinners.