LA PORTE CITY — Work ethic is what pushed Dallas Blackburn.
The Union Community senior used it to succeed in the classroom, and it helped transform him into a Division III football.
Blackburn signed a celebratory signing form Monday morning to play football for and attend Loras College. He had interest and offers from NAIA St. Ambrose and DIII schools Briar Cliff, Crown and Wartburg.
“I really liked the coaching staff there and I know we have a pretty good connection there,” Blackburn said of choosing Loras. “(Union assistant Scott) Denner is pretty good friends with (Loras offensive coordinator Jake) Olsen, so that relationship kind of helped out.
“I also really felt at home. I liked the facilities and campus. It felt like it is a brotherhood I want to be a part of.”
Blackburn burst onto the scene with a 40-tackle senior season for the Knights (0-8). He collected 28 solo tackles at linebacker, with two for loss, and had a 26-yard interception return. He also ran for 57 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
He was named All-District honorable mention.
“I never thought it’d be achievable,” Blackburn said. “I’ve never been the most athletically talented kid, but I put all my effort into it and worked hard every day. I put a lot of time into it and I prayed every night and it worked out for me.”
Over two years on varsity, Blackburn accumulated 45.5 tackles, with 31 solo.
“I’m very proud of Dallas,” Union head coach Jim Pospisil said. “He set out to make himself bigger, stronger and faster on the football field.
“He is one of those guys who has transformed himself, not only physically ... but also as a leader.”
Blackburn is a two-time captain, elected as a junior because of his work ethic and inspirational abilities.
“People around him elevated their game because he expected that and he coaxed that,” Pospisil said. “He was one of our best leaders. Took responsibility, took challenges, was very positive. I think Loras will benefit from that leadership.”
Blackburn was also named to the IFCA Academic All-State team in 2020, an award earned only by players who carry a grade-point average of 3.7 or greater. He was also an academic all-district recipient. His academic proficiency was a large part of his recruitment.
“I know that my academics also played a huge role into (becoming a college football player), and I’m really proud of that,” the senior said.
Pospisil noted Blackburn’s steadiness and hunger made it all possible.
“It’s great to have that awesome work ethic in the classroom, too,” the coach said. “That will take him farther in life. He’s going to be a successful professional and father, most likely, someday because of how hard he works at everything.”