Today

Sunny and windy. High 72F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Windy and clear this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy. High 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.