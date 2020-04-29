The 2019 track season was among the best in school history for the Benton boys. The Bobcats fiercely battled in the WaMaC Supermeet last spring, finishing fourth overall, yet a mere 10 points from champion Marion. The best was still to come for Benton as the boys sent 10 events to the Blue Oval to end the season.
But the best was yet to come in Kory Winsor’s ninth year at Benton.
“This was bound to be the best year in Benton Boys track history,” Winsor said. “We returned a strong senior class that made an impact in all events. We also returned Blake Osborn who is the greatest sprinter in school history. He currently has his name on four school records: 4x200, Sprint Medley, 200m Dash, and 400m Dash.”
Yet it would have been the entire senior class in Winsor’s eyes who would have pushed Bobcat track to new heights this season, along with junior Ethan Wierather in discus, sophomores Jacob Brecht, Aiden Harris and Lawrence Wallace.
“Our expectation was to compete for a WaMaC title, a District title and a top five team finish at State,” Winsor said. “Our team was focused and hungry during all 15 practices we had. They knew the potential we had.”
Nothing is given easily over Benton’s seasons as they face fellow WaMaC schools consistently each season and the conference is well represented at the medal stand to end the year on the Blue Oval. Marion, CPU, Mt. Vernon, Williamsburg and Clear Creek-Amana were all poised for big seasons, but Winsor was confident 2020 would have been a record-breaking school season for Benton.
“I wanted to see Blake finish with four medals at the state meet and break more records,” Winsor said. “Turner Schroeder placed eighth in high jump last year and could have gone this year. Jacob Brecht and Aiden Harris had big freshmen years. For relays, my goal was Shuttle Hurdle, Sprint Med, Distance Medley, 4x200 to finish top five in the state, 4x800 and 4x400 to finish top 10. This team was poised to do great things.”
While Benton will lose a talented senior class, the cupboard is far from bare for 2021 season and the Bobcats will look to bring new goals to fruition a year from now.