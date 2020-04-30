The Benton girls golf program took huge strides in 2019 in the opinion of coach Travis Dirks in his second year with the program. Returning athletes from the year before all improved their scoring averages and were able to knock strokes off their team scoring average.
“In the golf world, that’s a huge improvement,” Dirks said. “We were able to bring a confidence with us that you want any competitor to have. I was really proud of the effort and dedication of all of the girls.”
Confidence and excitement filled the team as they looked towards 2020. The Bobcats were led by a large class of seniors, including First Team All-Conference honoree Rachel Maschino. Maschino was named a WaMaC West individual champion and medalled throughout 2019. Seniors Aubree Milling and Makenna McManemy have also been a huge part of the success of this golf team and were poised to give the team a strong 2020 season.
“With this talented senior laden class I had very high expectations for the season, Dirks said. “You could really tell this team was ready to go. I truly believe we would have been in the top 5 of the WaMaC Conference this spring.”
Dirks believed the 2020 season would have seen the team improve in win totals and that Maschino was ready to be the first female golfer from Benton to make the State tournament.
“I feel for all the seniors on this team,” Dirks said. “They have put in a lot of hard work and have dedicated their time in the rain, snow, 20 degree weather, 30 mph winds, and dealing with me. I wish them nothing but the best and continued success in the future. These girls not only contributed on the golf course, but they are examples of what it takes to be a hard working student.”
Benton will look to an “exciting” group of younger golfers to make an impact in 2021.