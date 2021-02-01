It took patience, learning, hard work and focus over the course of a difficult season for the rebuilding Benton boys basketball program, but it all paid off Monday as the Bobcats secured their first win of the season at South Tama 60-43.
“I’m proud of our kids because they stuck with the game plan,” coach Larry Carlson said. “We’ve had some pretty tough losses because of turnovers and struggling to make plays. Tonight, we reaped the benefits of playing together and progressively getting better as a team.”
The Bobcats got off to a hot start behind guard play from junior Colin Buch and sophomore Blake Daugherty. South Tama almost immediately went inside to their 6-8 post to exploit Benton’s lack of size there, but the Bobcats were able to deny the ball inside and come up with some steals to take a 29-19 lead into halftime.
“South Tama battled with two bigs that really gave us fits at times,” Carlson said. “We switched up our defenses, tried to limit their second shot opportunities of offensive rebounds. The kids executed well and came together. They looked more confident tonight and that made them shoot the ball better.”
Foul trouble on South Tama’s big man forced the host Trojans to switch defenses and even out their height advantage to the Bobcats. After being killed on the glass for much of the night, Benton was able to get their own second opportunities and get to the line. Turnovers would return in the final quarter, yet Trojans simply could not dig themselves out of the hole they found themselves in and the Bobcats would break their 16-game losing streak on the season.
“We are starting to get comfortable in our roles,” Carlson said. “Our guys are sharing the basketball and playing for each other. It was fairly balanced tonight with our scoring.”
Buch led the Bobcats with 16 points, joined in double figures by junior Aiden Harris with 10 points. Daughterty had nine points and junior Kyler Mahan finished with six points down low.
Benton will next travel to Independence on Tuesday before returning home on Friday for a county rivalry showdown with Vinton-Shellsburg. The Bobcats will wrap up their regular season at home with Mt. Vernon on February 11 and Clear Creek-Amana on February 16.
“We need to stick to our core values: play together, play tough and keep improving each day,” Carlson said. “If we do those things, we’re gonna be playing our best basketball at the end of February.”