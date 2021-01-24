Benton girls basketball closed out a 3-0 week with a 53-27 win over Union on Saturday for a non-conference battle, extending the recent winning streak ahead of the final weeks of the regular season.
“It can be a cliche, but we are focusing on one game at a time right now,” Benton coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “We continue to play hard and want to get better these next two weeks going into the postseason.”
The Bobcats opened with a 1-0 run against the Knights, capped off with a steal and bucket by junior Grace Embretson. Union would be held scoreless the first quarter before looking inside to Brigitte Rohrer and taking advantage of Benton’s lack of height down low. The high-low action would prove to be the best success against the Bobcats, but even a few buckets by Rohrer could not overcome a 26-9 halftime deficit.
“They are tough to defend, but our goal was to have good closeouts and limit penetration,” Union coach Robert Driscol said. “At times, we try to play inside out and establish an inside presence. I thought Brigitte played better tonight and took some positive steps to build on.”
With an inside presence established between Rohrer from senior Ellie Behrens and their zone defense clicking, Union took a 11-9 advantage in the third quarter. The Bobcats would have one last run in them, extending their lead back up with an 18-7 run in the final quarter behind a career high 20 points from freshman McKenna Kramer.
“Her teammates do a great job of getting McKenna the ball in spots she likes,” Zittergruen said. “When she has that space and her feet set, we normally like the outcome that follows. [Union] had a nice high-low for their post and did a nice job finishing down there. We had some good moments defensively the first quarter, but gave up too much that second half.”
Rohrer would finish with 10 points and five boards, with Behrens adding five assists in the game. Senior Allie Driscol and freshman Reagan Sorenson each had six points.
“We knew they were having a good year and they would have a couple girls that our defense would have to give extra attention,” Driscol said. “The girls took longer than expected to settle in against defenses we’ve seen this year. Once they settled in, they began looking for their shots and executing.”
Outside of Kramer’s career night scoring, sophomore Jenna Twedt added 16 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds. Embretson had six points and four rebounds.
The Bobcats took down Williamsburg 68-44 the night before at home. Twedt scored 22 points and senior Alyse Harvey went four of five behind the arc for 12 points along with two rebounds and two steals.
Benton (11-4) will host South Tama on Tuesday and travel to Solon on Friday.