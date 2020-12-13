COVID pushed Benton girls basketball off the court for nearly a week, yet any sign of rust or lapse in effort was nonexistent as the Bobcats bottled up Mt. Vernon 55-27 behind a career night for sophomore Jenna Twedt.
“We’re taking good steps forward and used these last couple of days to refine things,” coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “Anytime you play a team from Mt. Vernon, you know they’ll be well coached, defend like crazy. We saw a physical basketball game tonight and it was fun to watch.”
Benton wasted little time in opening on the road with a 8-0 run to force an early Mt. Vernon timeout. The Mustangs would fight back with a small run of their own before the Bobcat defense forced several key turnovers and Twedt extended the lead with several transition baskets while drawing fouls. Controlling the pace through the second quarter and taking smart shots, Benton extended their lead to 29-11 by halftime.
“I was pretty happy that we came out and executed,” Zittergruen said. “We really focused on our defense in the half court and in the post, both areas I felt we did a good job tonight. Shots weren’t falling in the first quarter, but the big thing we tell them is to keep shooting and they will go as long as they are quality shots.”
Those quality shots indeed came in the third quarter as the Bobcats shared the basketball and got threes from Twedt and freshman McKenna Kramer. By the final horn, the Bobcats hit eight threes and assisted on 12 of their 20 baskets for an efficient night all around.
“I’m really pleased with our good defense down low, especially against a good post player tonight,” Zittergruen said. “Zoey Junge, Addison Phillips and Abby Rinderknecht busted their butts off. Our guards really pressured [Mt. Vernon] in the full court.”
Twedt scored a new career high with 29 points along with three boards, three assists and two steals. Kramer had nine points and two steals in her first varsity start and classmate Emma Townsley added six points, four rebounds and two steals in her first varsity start as well. Junge tallied a team-high seven rebounds along with two steals.
“One of Jenna’s strengths is she’s going to fill it up each night,” Zittergruen said. “She can draw attention and kick out to a teammate. Her shot selection has been really good and so much better than last year. I feel that’s been a credit to her start this season. We have a lot of girls who can fill it up on any given night. I feel if we stay balanced, we’ll be alright.”
Benton had a quick turnaround with a 45-35 road win at West Delaware on Friday and remained on the road for a non-conference matchup with Mt. Pleasant on Monday. The Bobcats will open WaMaC West play at Williamsburg on Tuesday and finally return home to host Vinton-Shellsburg on December 18 and travel to Center Point-Urbana on December 21 for their final game before winter break.