Benton volleyball opened 4A Regional play at home with an effortless sweep of Washington (25-14. 25-6, 25-10) to compete another day in the postseason.
“We were able to run some of our quick stuff and get in system,” coach Mike Embretson said. “We had some girls do a nice job of swinging, keeping the ball in front of them. They did a good job of passing so we could have that option.”
Benton looked to their serving to push the Demons out of system, hitting 71 of 74 serves successfully and totalling 20 aces in the win. The setting duo of Juniors Grace Embretson and Kiah Coffin accounted for 17 sets as the Bobcats coasted through the first round.
“Kiah gives us another option, so we can have Grace attack,” Embretson said. “If we had a 5-1 set, Grace would have to set and we’d lose a big attack out there. Having Grace and Addie starting in the front gives us a strong rotation.
Grace Embretson led the Bobcats with nine kills, 10 assists, five digs and went 21 of 23 with nine aces. Sophomore Addison Phillips finished with seven kills, and went 12 of 13 with four aces. Freshman Emma Townsley tallied seven digs and three kills to go along with 10 of 10 serving with three aces.
“Washington had some decent hits a couple of times, but we dug the ball up and over,” Embretson said. “It just shows you that scrappiness will take you a long way in the game.”
The Bobcats (11-24) will continue Regional play against 4A fifth-ranked Western Dubuque (22-10) on Thursday in Epworth.
“They’re gonna be strong and know they’re fifth in 4A for a reason,” Embretson said.
“They got some decent swingers. We have got to utilize their weaknesses and come out playing Bobcat volleyball against them.”