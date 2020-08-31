Benton volleyball marched right into a challenging slate of teams in tournament play at Independence on Saturday, providing a young Bobcats team a taste of what 2020 will hold competitively.
“These younger players need to see great competition,” coach Mike Embretson said. “Teams like West Delaware and Janesville are state qualifiers from last season. For us to face competition like this at the beginning of the season opens their eyes to what they need to do to be successful in this sport.”
First up for Benton were the Pirates of Alburnett. Benton struggled to find an offensive rhythm in the first set and fell behind 17-21 to open the match. Improved passing and less errors allowed the Bobcats to tie the sets behind a 21-15 effort. The Pirates threatened a slim lead in the decisive third set before the Bobcats pulled the win out 15-12 and 2-1 overall. Senior Grace Embretson led Benton with seven kills and went 11 of 14 serving. Sophomore Addison Phillips finished with five kills and junior Sarah Gorkow had five digs to lead the Bobcats.
“We are still trying to find our way as a team with who’s playing what position, so this was a good match for us to start off with,” Embretson said. “We only have three returning players from last season, so we have big roles to fill. Being able to work together to address our lineup is huge.”
The competition amped up significantly as the Bobcats faced 4A fifth-ranked West Delaware in their next set, falling 21-7 and 21-18 in two sets. Grace Embretson tallied five kills and four sets, while sophomore Olivia Jans and freshman Pieper Nelson each had three digs.
“They ran a really quick offense at us and so that was something different for us,” Embretson said. “We weren’t really prepared for it. In the second set, we started blocking and digging it out, and that kind of got us in sync with everything else. We started being aggressive. When you’re facing a team like this and you’re not aggressive, you’re not going to be successful.”
Another fifth-ranked team awaited next in 1A Janesville after a break for the Bobcats. While the Wildcats were on cruise control in their 21-13 decision in the first set, Benton threw a wrench in the second set to go up 14-11. The Bobcats would struggle to maintain their lead and fail 21-18 to end their day 1-2. Phillips tallied six kills to lead the Bobcats. Grace Embretson had six assists and senior Sophia Carlson finished with five digs.
“We let doubt in our minds toward the end,” Embretson said. “We should have stayed aggressive the whole match. Overall, I’m pleased with where we are at today. We do have to get our serve receive going and we passed a lot of balls off the next to make running our offense hard. Being able to run our players gives us an added advantage. I’m excited for this group as to where their future lies.”
Benton will travel to Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday to open WaMaC West play. The Bobcats will take part in tournament play at BCLUW on Saturday.