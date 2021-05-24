Setting new records are becoming a norm for the Benton girls soccer as senior Shakayla Lamer set the school’s season goals and assists record in a 10-0 win over Anamosa on Friday, also giving the Bobcats a program record seven wins on the season.
“It feels pretty good to set two new records and the team definitely made this possible,” Lamer said. “I came into this program as a freshman thinking like I was going to be playing as a defender like I had with my club team. Next thing I know, I’m moved to forward. It’s all still crazy to me.”
Lamer tied the record with her 16th goal only 30 seconds into Friday’s home match and then set her own record minutes later. The senior had five goals in the win, also contributing with her tenth assist of the season to also set a season record.
“We’ve been looking at those records since the start of the season and thought Shak could get to both of them,” coach Thomas Trainer said. “These are awesome achievements for her. She managed to not only break the scoring record, but showed she still great about sharing the ball.”
Seven wins is the most in the program’s ten year history. Trainer felt this was a great way for the seniors to go out in their final season and believed this shows Benton girls soccer is changing for the better even in his first year heading the program.
“This is definitely something to build on going forward,” Trainer said. “The girls have seen their hard work pay off and attitudes are definitely changing in this program.
Benton (7-9) will look to extend their record-breaking season on June 2 at Western Dubuque (6-8) in Regional Play. The two Bobcat programs have previously met five times, with Western Dubuque winning all five matches.