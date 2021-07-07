Maia Bentley’s three-run home run came in the third inning and put a stamp on Mount Vernon’s 8-0 win against Center Point-Urbana during the Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal between the WaMaC foes Tuesday at Mount Vernon.
The Stormin Pointers (14-21) collected three
hits in their final game.
West Marshall ended the game in the fifth inning in a 10-0 mercy-rule win during the Class 3A Region 7 opener for the host and Union Community (8-20). The Knights managed two hits.
Neither CPU nor Union statistics were available as of press time.