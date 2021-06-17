The Stormin Pointers rebounded Monday from a loss to the Mustangs with a game two walkoff win in extra innings.
CPU fell 3-1 and won 9-8.
In the opener, Braylon Havel threw a complete game. He allowed six hits and one walk but struck out 11.
In the second game, the Mustangs led 8-0 before the Stormin Pointers stormed back with four runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, one in the seventh and the walkoff.
Collin Hoskins earned the win, pitching the eighth with one strikeout to balance a hit batter. Gavin Brinks threw two innings of relief, allowing three hits and a walk and striking out two.
No hitting statistics were available as of press time.
Softball
Vinton-Shellsburg drops four WaMaC games
The Vikettes were swept by Clear Creek-Amana, 10-1 and 14-1, on Tuesday and then 8-3 and 16-3 to Williamsburg on Wednesday.
No statistics were available as of press time for the Williamsburg doubleheader.
Against the Clippers, Brylee Bruce and Sophia Kreutner (double) had RBIs for Vinton-Shellsburg (6-15, 2-10). Ashlie Meyer went 3 for 5 and Geordyn Webster went 2 for 4.
Center Point-Urbana drops four WaMaC games
The Stormin Pointers (7-13, 2-10 WaMaC) fell to Mount Vernon, 9-0 and 12-0 on Monday and then lost to Clear Creek-Amana twice Wednesday. CCA won 5-0 and 7-2.
No statistics were available as of press time.
Union sweeps Aplington-Parkersburg
The Knights collected 24 hits during a Northern Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader sweep Monday in Parkersburg.
Union won, 15-1 and 12-0 to even its NICL record at 4-4 and improve to 5-10 overall.
Sarah Roberts pitched both ends of the mercy-rule wins, allowing just two hits and six baserunners in nine innings. She struck out four.
Roberts also went 4 for 7 with five runs batted in, two doubles and a walk.
Brooklyn Hubbard (three RBI) and Brigitte Rohrer also had four hits apiece. Allie Driscol and Jocelyn Gates each drove in four and scored five runs; Driscol stole six bases.
Ava Mills tripled twice, drove in three and scored three runs. Sydney Anton and Avery Knoop each had two RBI.