One game it worked. One game it didn’t.
Whether it was offense or pitching and defense, Center Point-Urbana was solid on one side of the diamond in one game and solid on the other side of the game the next time out during a 3-0, 11-6 WaMaC doubleheader sweep of Vinton-Shellsburg on Thursday in Vinton.
“Defensively, first game we did a really good job, offensively we didn’t,” head coach Tyler Smith said. “Game two, we flip-flopped that. Right now it’s about us putting it all together and keeping that energy up and finding ways to win ballgames.”
The same could be said for the hosts. The Vikings (0-19, 0-14) used Curtis Erickson’s arm to keep the opener close and picked up eight of their 12 hits in the second game.
Vinton-Shellsburg led 3-2 and closed within 9-6 off the strength of two three-run innings in the nightcap. It couldn’t hold the initial lead or come closer after the fourth inning.
“Offensively we did pretty well that second game,” VS head coach Cody Robertson said. “I thought we had quality at-bats, top to bottom, each inning. We gave ourselves a chance to continue being in that game, which is huge for us.”
The Stormin Pointers (11-11, 8-8) immediately reclaimed the lead in the second inning of game two, with Gavin Brinks scoring on an error and Brody Grawe driving in a run for a 4-3 lead.
In the top of the third, Braylon Havel drove in a run and Grawe cleared the bases with a three-run triple for an 8-3 lead. CPU added another run in the fourth on Brinks’ RBI groundout.
The Vikings closed within 9-6 on Owen Mullinex’s RBI double and Quinn Cornell’s two-run double.
The Stormin Pointers added two in the seventh when Havel drove in Brinks and Jaden Patterson scored on an error.
“I thought we did a pretty good job offensively in the second game and got enough offense in the first to win,” Smith said. “In the second, every time they chipped away, we added back.”
Vinton-Shellsburg scored three in the first on three consecutive singles, a walk and an error. Rollinger drew a bases-loaded walk and two scored on a ball put in play by Sloop.
The first game was another pitcher’s duel between Erickson and Grawe.
Erickson went 6 innings, allowing nine hits but just two earned runs. Grawe pitched all seven innings, scattering four hits, a walk and a hit batter.
He struck out nine.
CPU didn’t scratch a run across until the fifth.
Havel reached on a single and moved to second on a botched pickoff. He came home on an error put in play by Grant Bryant.
Patterson’s sacrifice fly in the sixth plated Bennett McKee, and Grawe scored in the seventh for the 3-0 score.
Grawe doubled and came home on an error put in play by Collin Hoskins.
“Two errors killed us in that game, gave up a couple runs. But Curtis threw strikes, let his defense work behind him,” Robertson said. “We were just short a couple hits in that game to get back in it, get a couple runs across.”
Vinton opened the bottom of the seventh with JJ Sloop being plunked and a one-out single from Levi Ferguson. Grawe induced a flyout from Mullinex and struck out Kale Schulte to end the game.
“Fastball was working, slider was working and I just hit my spots,” Grawe said. “It is simple when you hit your spots, control the game, get people out.
“We just had to stretch a couple across. I knew our defense would hold up.”
Bryant went four innings in the second game, allowing just one earned run. He struck out three, Jacob Wiley struck out three in two innings and Hoskins struck out one in an inning of relief.
Havel was 7 for 9 with two RBI, two steals and four runs. Grawe was 4 for 9 with five RBI. CPU went 24 for 65 and VS was 12 for 55.
Ethan Lafler went 3 for 6 and Brinks went 2 for 3 and scored three runs.
Both Bryce and Curtis Erickson went 2 for 7, as did Cornell. Mullinez went 2 for 4. Cornell and Sloop each drove in two.