CENTER POINT — The storm was weathered for nearly every minute.
All it took was one, however, for the Stormin Pointers to fall at home Friday to Beckman Catholic.
The Trailblazers got a second-half goal from Logan Burchard off an assist from Eli Dunkel for a 1-0 win. Beckman Catholic (6-1, 4-1 WaMaC) took 17 shots and put nine shots on goal and forced CPU goalkeeper Ryan Kelly to make eight saves, with Burchard and Connor Grover taking five shots on goal apiece.
Kelly made five saves in the first half ase the Trailblazers took nine shots and also took nine corner kicks.
The Stormin Pointers (4-3, 3-3) took four shots but lost their second straight 1-0 WaMaC match. All three of their losses are 1-0 defeats.