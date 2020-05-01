Vinton-Shellsburg girls soccer had never won 10 games in a season, that is until 2019 rolled through. The Vikettes saw Olivia Ehrhardt smash a school record with 21 goals on the season and they competed against the top talent in the WaMaC.
“2019 was a year of close margins,” coach Megan Hesson said. “We kept the very competitive CPU to only 0-2 against us. We led Marion for a portion of the game and made up 20 percent of the total goals scored against them the whole season. Our girls were fearless, welcomed challenges, and celebrated a fun, successful season.”
2020 presented the opportunities to break even more school records and Hesson knew the girls wanted a break-out season. The Vikettes returned seniors Ehrhardt, Taryn Sutton (eight goals, eight assists), Raelyn Murry (six goals, two assists) and Sonnie Evans (six assists) junior Lucy Howes-Vonstein (eight goals) along with starting defenders Franki Evans and Paige Rambo.
“The 2020 senior group is a force to be reckoned with,” Hesson said. “Each of these players brought incredible experience, leadership, determination, fun, and skill to our program. The chemistry between them is fun to watch. With their leadership, work ethic, and selfless attitude, I don’t doubt our team would have celebrated many broken records.”
Hesson believed last season’s success came as a result of their passing, so the fifth-year coach was focused on improving the speed of playing and having the Vikettes anticipate each other’s moves faster. Teams such as CPU and Marion would have been challenging, yet V-S was ready to beat teams they hadn’t in the past and potentially qualify for state.
The loss of the senior class will be heavy on the Vikettes, yet the return of Howes-Vonstein and sophomore Charlee Johnson will allow the program to retool and be competitive in 2021.