SUMNER — Abby Meyer tossed her head back sarcastically as Sumner-Fredericksburg parents asked the Class of 2021 quartet to assemble next to their signs for a photo.
The Cougars feted their seniors with a North Iowa Cedar League East doubleheader sweep of Union Community on Wednesday, closing out the conference season with a 25-5 aggregate score against the Knights (14-2 in game 1, 11-3 in game 2).
Sumner-Fredericksburg (20-13, 10-6) ended league play with 10 wins and reached the 20-win mark with three regular-season games left and continued its end-of-year 10-game homestand with its sixth straight victory.
“Do we have a winning streak? So, we have a winning streak,” catcher Landree Kobliska said. “That feels good. We’re just thankful for a week at home, honestly. We’ve had so many away games already.”
From June 11 to June 23, 12 of the Cougars’ 13 games were road games. They are taking full advantage of being home having outscored the opposition 54-12 since an 11-1 win against Clayton Ridge on June 24.
Sumner-Fredericksburg ends the NICL East season in fifth place and outscoring its final four conference opponents 43-11.
“We definitely put our hearts out there today,” said senior Rachael Stimson, who drew the start at first base because Morgan Brandt was out of town on a volleyball-related trip.
Head coach Kevin Bergman noted the fifth-year athlete has “performed well every day of her career”; she walked once and scored twice in the second game.
The Cougars collected 23 hits off Union’s pitching. They also drew nine walks, stole 11 bases and scored six runs from third via wild pitch.
Meyer was 5 for 6 with four runs batted in, Isabel Bernard was 5 for 7 and Jana Meyer was 4 for 6. She, Gracie Jones and Chantelle Nuss each drove in two.
“It was a good day,” Meyer said. “We had a lot of good at-bats, I’d say. Our bats have been on fire lately and it’s nice that it’s paid off, looking at the scores and everything.”
Nuss allowed two hits, two walks and one earned run in a complete game. She struck out nine.
Saela Steege allowed just one hit and no earned runs in her complete game. She struck out three.