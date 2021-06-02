OELWEIN — Everything went right.
Jacob Wiley struck out five in three innings, Center Point-Urbana’s pitching staff allowed just three hits and four baserunners and the Stormin’ Pointers bashed 11 hits in a 13-1, five-inning rout of Oelwein to earn their first win of the season.
“I think we just came out here with the mentality that we’re going to get the job done and be out of here quickly,” senior Grant Bryant said. “We had a good practice (Tuesday) to get ready for this one and we have four games in a row and we hope to take four this week.”
Center Point-Urbana (1-3) gave Wiley a 3-0 lead to open the game. Grant Bryant hit a one-out triple off Spencer Logan and Ben Hakert followed with a double to score him.
Brody Grawe laced a two-out double to right for a 2-0 lead and Bennett McKee got into the action with a double to plate Grawe.
That was enough help for Wiley. He overcame a leadoff single from Carter Jeanes to leave him stranded, then left Ray Gearhart stranded in the second after a leadoff walk.
“It gives me a lot of confidence that my team’s got me,” Wiley said. “It gives me a lot of insurance.
“Grant hit it right on the nail. Last night we had a good practice and we’re coming out here to take the rest of them this week.”
Wiley gave way to Gavin Brinks. Brinks hit Gage Voshell and allowed a single to Brock Steinlage but got consecutive groundouts and a flyout afterward.
Oelwein (0-6) stayed alive when Voshell scored on Cole Hamilton’s groundout, but Brinks closed the game in the fifth.
He allowed a two-out single and hit a batter — both with two-strike counts — but got a flyout to end the game.
The Stormin Pointers jumped from a 3-0 lead to an 8-0 lead in the top of the third. Lafler drew a bases-loaded two-out walk and Braylon Havel singled to score a pair. CPU loaded the bases again when Bryant was plunked and Hakert drove in two on a single to center.
All five runs came with two outs.
“We talked about our mentality and our approach to the game (at Tuesday’s practice). No matter who we’re playing … just to focus on our approach to the game,” head coach Tyler Smith said. “I thought we came out and approached it the right way, with an aggressive mentality and looking to put our foot on the gas pedal and keep it there.”
In the fourth, CPU’s first three batters reached on an error, single and a walk. Jaden Patterson doubled for a 10-0 lead and Lafler doubled for a 12-0 score. He was the first out while trying to stretch the double into a triple, clearing the bases.
Collin Hoskins scored on an error in the fifth for the 13-1 final.
“We got the big innings, fund a way to get those runners in,” Smith said. “Found a way to get the job done. We played well tonight and we have to take this and carry it into the rest of the week.”
The Stormin Pointers collected 11 hits, eight walks and 12 runs batted in. Lafler went 1 for 1 with three RBI and three walks. He also stole a base.
Bryant and McKee each went 2 for 3. Bryant scored twice and drove in a run.
Hakert was 2 for 4 with three RBI. Havel and Patterson drove in two apiece and Grawe scored three runs.