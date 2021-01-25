Stormin’ Pointers basketball has flipped their 2-5 start to the season to a 5-2 streak, capped off with a 54-21 win at South Tama on Friday.
“South Tama has always been a really tricky place for us to play since I’ve been here,” coach Mike Halac said. “It’s just a different atmosphere overall. Saturday was one of our most locked-in performances of a team I’ve coached against South Tama. They were unselfish offensively and adapted to changes. I couldn’t have been happier with the offensive and defensive effort we got.”
CPU opened with a 19-3 run and never looked back, holding the Trojans to under 10 points each quarter and outsourcing South 14-2 off turnovers. The Stormin’ Pointers hanged their hats on their defensive prowess for a full 32 minutes as they held the Trojans to six made field goals.
“Defense travels, even when shots are falling or not falling for us,” Halac said. Joey metzen has turned into just an outstanding defender and Gabe Hansen has become one of our top defensive guys. Keegan Koopedryer is really using his length to his advantage. The guys are really starting to come into their own understanding. We’ve progressed every single day.”
Senior Tre Hinton led the Stormin’ Pointers offensively with 13 points and four rebounds. Metzen had nine points and two steals. Koopedryer and Hansen each had six points in the win.
“This team is not just about those top five guys,” Halac said. “With this crazy season we are having, everyone needs to be ready to step up at any given time. We get the advantage over teams now because we develop everyone, not just the starters. It’s about staying healthy now and continuing to develop defensively.”
CPU (7-7) look to continue their streak hosting Independence on Tuesday and will travel to Williamsburg on Friday. The Stormin’ Pointers will seek to redeem a previous loss at Marion by hosting them for a cross divisional game on Saturday.
“We’re one game behind Clear Creek-Amana,” Halac said. “Each game going forward is important for us. Indee will have a defensive plan ready for us and Williamsburg will be looking for a revenge game as well. We are looking forward to the opportunity to plan some high-level competition this next week.”