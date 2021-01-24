Center Point-Urbana girls basketball is not out of the conference conversation just yet as the Stormin’ Pointers dominated South Tama 70-18 on Friday to get back to their winning ways.
“I’m glad we got the win and did what we needed to do to get a bad taste out of our mouth,” coach Philip Klett said. “We did some good things and can build off that going forward.”
After close losses at Vinton-Shellsburg and at Benton over the previous week, the Stormin’ Pointers were home and raring to get back on track. CPU jumped on South Tama immediately, asserting themselves on the glass and controlling the paint between junior Ryley Goebel and senior Emma DeSmet. A last second shot took away what would have been a 24-0 shutout for the Stormin’ Pointers. CPU would continue to cruise by with a 19-3 run in the second quarter and a 43-5 lead at halftime.
With the game well out of reach for the Trojans, CPU flexed its depth and allowed its bench some quality playing time, outsourcing South Tama 18-8 in the final 16 minutes. Goebel scored 17 points to lead the Stormin’ Pointers, followed by sophomore Ryanne Hansen with seven points, senior Sierra Davis with six points and four players with five points.
That depth and balanced scoring beyond Goebel will come in handy as CPU (11-4) heads into its final two weeks of the regular season. The Stormin’ Pointers will host Williamsburg on Friday and Marion on Saturday and Vinton-Shellsburg on February 2. CPU will travel to Clear Creek-Amana on February 5 for a game that will have major implications in the WaMaC West title race.
“We know these last few games will be battles,” Klett said. “They should feel like postseason games. We need to worry about us and every little thing we need to get better at. We’ll worry about the outcomes later.”