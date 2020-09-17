Center Point-Urbana senior Dylanne Schrock will continue her successful soccer career in Cedar Rapids next year as she signed with Mount Mercy surrounded by friends, teammates and family on Monday.
“I’m feeling really good about this decision,” Schrock said. “I’ve been waiting for this moment and have been excited to sign with Mount Mercy for a long time now.”
Schrock chose Mount Mercy to pursue a Nursing degree, stating the school had “one of the best programs” in the area. Academics was the main draw, but continuing to play soccer was a “bonus” for the senior defender. She made the decision to pursue soccer in college during her freshman year at CPU, playing for a 2018 Stormin Pointers squad that reached the State tournament.
“I liked how much of a family the team was when I went to visit with them,” Schrock said. “They really make everyone feel included. It’s one big family at Mount Mercy, and that’s what is really important to me. I love this sport and I want to continue playing as far as I can.”
Mount Mercy coach Alen Kudumovic was in attendance as Schrock signed with the program and posed for pics with her supporters. While Kudumovic still has a lot to learn about Schrock as a person and player, he knew one thing when signing her: CPU soccer produces hard workers.
“I’ve lived in Center Point in the past and I know how hard-working these girls have been under Coach Rich (Plante) and Coach Todd (Mitchell) over the years,” Kudumovic said. “I was told Dylanne is the hardest worker. She always stays behind practice to work on her own and asks questions. I want to develop that kind of talent at Mount Mercy.”
Kudumovic sees Schrock continuing to be a backline player, but is open to her fulfilling another role at the next level. In whatever role she plays, Schrock hopes to continue playing “aggressive” soccer.
“I definitely need to focus on the fundamentals going forward,” Schrock said. “Everybody can always work on the basics. I want to work on moving my feet, working on my touches, all that basic stuff.”
Schrock is the daughter of Mike and Heather Schrock of Urbana. Outside of soccer, she is involved in volleyball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and enjoys being involved in her community. Schrock is also an ambassador for Dream Dress, a consignment dress store in the area.