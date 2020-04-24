Center Point-Urbana senior Kole Tupa has used this COVID-19 crisis to step back and think about his future, ultimately leading the Stormin’ Pointer to commit to Central College to continue his basketball career.
“It feels good to be 100 percent committed to Central and to have my next four years figured out,” Tupa said. “I have always had the dream to compete at the next level after high school.”
Tupa visited Central College in Pella in the fall unfamiliar with the area and was excited to learn more about what the program had in store for him. From his trip, the 6’5” wing found an environment he believed he’d fit in and make an immediate impact.
“The Central coaching staff has told me how much they like my size and ability to play inside-out,” Tupa said. “They also like the “Basketball IQ” I have that can impact the game. They believe I can guard multiple positions defensively and offensively I have a frame to play any position.”
During his 2020 season, Tupa and the senior class lead the Stormin’ Pointers to their first State tournament since 1996, averaging team highs in scoring (14.4 ppg) and rebounds (7.9 rpg) along with two assists a game and 10 blocks over the season. CPU would fall to Ballard in the first round at Wells Fargo, finishing their season 18-7 and sharing the WaMaC West title with Clear-Creek Amana.
“Qualifying for state was awesome for our basketball program,” Tupa said. “It was something we always dreamed of and the impact it had on my recruiting process was not something I had imagined. I had several other schools reach out after the tournament and a few scholarship opportunities too, which was awesome. Because of the new schools and all of the different possibilities, I had to take it all in and figure what I thought was going to me best for me and my family.”
Family has been important to Tupa’s career has he’s been coached by his father, KC, in most of his sports over the years. KC was an assistant coach for CPU this season.
“He has always been there not only as a coach, but more importantly as a father,” Tupa said, “I also give credit to my other coaches and especially my teammates who are also my friends.”
Tupa is the son of KC and Steph Tupa of Center Point. Outside of basketball, he has been involved in football, baseball, student council/executive council, National Honor Society, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
“I’m so excited for Kole with his decision,” CPU coach Mike Halac said. “He is such a special player and person who comes from a great family that has always been so supportive and they just get it. Kole has been one of the most talented players to come through CPU and he is an even better young man. His teammates love him because of how much he cares about them and how his focus is always team centered. I’m going to miss him on the court a lot in the future but I’m going to miss seeing him every day in school even more. He is a very special player from a very special class and has helped take our program another major step forward.”