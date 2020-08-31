Center Point-Urbana opened their season with a 34-7 road loss at Independence on Friday as the defense failed to halt the Mustangs running game.
“We weren’t able to contain their running back,” coach Dan Burke said. “Anytime you allow someone to run for over 240, it’s tough to come back. This was a tough game to start off the season with, but it taught us our defense needs to stop the run.”
The Stormin Pointers rushed for 92 yards total in the loss, led by senior Collin Hoskins with 42 yards on 15 carries. Senior Brody Grawe rushed for CPU’s lone touchdown in the final quarter Senior quarterback Keegan Koppendryer threw for 136 on 13/27 completion, his top target senior Matthew Coller with 61 yards on three receptions. Senior Bennett McKee led the defense with five total tackles, followed by senior Dylan Felton with 4.5 tackles.
“We had good field position a lot of times, but we could not maintain drives,” Burke said. “We could tell we had some weirdness on the field we couldn’t see in practice or our intersquad scrimmage. I think we have some things to clean up and optimistic we will be able to move the ball better going forward.”
CPU will be at Marion next week as they continue to play on the road. The Stormin Pointers will host Mt. Vernon on Sept. 11 for their home opener.