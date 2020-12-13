A battle of ranked girls teams ensued as 3A fifth-ranked Center Point-Urbana basketball hosted 4A fourth ranked Waverly Shell-Rock on Saturday, the Stormin’ Pointers surviving a tight 42-39 battle with a balanced team effort.
“[Waverly-Shell Rock is] just a really good program,” coach Philip Klett said. “We know Abbie Draper is going to be one of the best players we’ll see all year. Playing them makes us a better team and gives us a good feel for where we’re at. This was a good team win for our girls.”
Both teams flexed their defensive prowess early as a bucket was difficult to buy in the first quarter. A three by sophomore Tayler Reaves via a backdoor pass from junior Ryley Goebel put the Stormin’ Pointers up 9-8. The second quarter saw buckets traded before a small run by the Go-Hawks put the visitors up 18-14 at halftime.
“We didn’t want to give up any large runs with that kind of defensive game we knew this was going to turn into,” Klett said. “We had opportunities missed this team needs to finish. Outside of a few miscues, I thought we did a good job defensively against a very multi-talented team.”
The Go-Hawks would extend their lead to six before junior Kora Katcher answered with a three, Reaves a steal on the other end and senior Claire Neighbor a bucket while drawing a foul. CPU continued to attack the rim, mainly from Neighbor, and wrestled the lead back late. Sophomore Ryanne Hansen hit key three throws for cushion in the final seconds. Senior Emma DeSmet drew a charge on the Go-Hawks’ final possession to give the ball right back to CPU for the win.
“Emma really did a nice job on Draper and being in position for rebounds, steals without getting into foul trouble,” Klett said. “Claire stayed in for about the whole quarter and basically carried us. Tonight was a step in the right direction for us defensively.”
Goebel led the Stormin’ Pointers with 10 points, with Katcher pouring in nine points off the bench. Neighbor had eight points and Hansen five in the win.
“This win gives the girls confidence,” Klett said. “I know they were kinda down about their sloppy play this last week. We’ve had a couple of good practices since. Everyone is starting to figure out where they fit and trying to gel together. Hopefully, we can build on this next week.”
CPU will be on the road at South Tama on Tuesday and at Marion on Thursday. The Stormin’ Pointers will be back home for Clear Creek-Amana on Friday and host Benton on December 22 for their final game before winter break.