Someone else has to pass the ball.
Someone else has to receive a pass.
Someone else has to do their job in order for Ryley Goebel to do hers.
At least that’s what the junior said Wednesday after being named the WaMaC West Player of the Year in voting done by the division coaches.
“I can’t take all the credit because I have a great group of teammates and coaches that push me to be my best every day in practice,” she said. “It takes a team.
“I’d have to say (the award) is pretty good but there are better things ahead.”
Goebel was one of five unanimous selections to the seven-player first team after averaging 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.
The other four were Benton Community’s Jenna Twedt, Clear Creek-Amana’s Calia Clubb, Vinton-Shellsburg’s Alyssa Griffith and Williamsburg’s Charlotte Wetjen.
Joining them on the first team was Clear Creek-Amana’s Whitney Traetow and the Vikings’ Lucy Hoews-Vonstein.
Goebel shot 57.7 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from 3-point range. Goebel was 16-of-43 from behind the arc, and 143 for 248 from the field.
“I also feel I improved my outside shooting, maybe, because I used to not take as many outside shots and started taking some more this year,” Goebel said.
The ‘also’ came after her most cherished improvement as a junior — becoming part of the leadership group for the Stormin Pointers (15-7).
“I definitely improved my leadership skills,” the University of Northern Iowa commit said. “I used to be really timid and quiet and I think this year I stepped up my role as a leader on the team.”
Teammates Emma DeSmet and Claire Neighbor were named to the WaMaC Recognition list. DeSmet contributed 6.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game and shot 40 percent from the field. Neighbor averaged 4.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Twedt leads way for division co-champ Bobcats
Twedt averaged 18.7 points, 3.7 assists and 3.4 steals per game, which was best in the division for each category, as a sophomore. She shot 40.7 percent from the field and sank 82.4 percent from the free-throw line.
“She had another outstanding season,” head coach Jeff Zittergruen said. “(She is a) floor leader for us who carries a big responsibility for our offense running while getting a lot of defensive attention most nights.
“She had some of her biggest games when we needed her to down the stretch against a lot of quality competition. She will continue to grow as a player and (I’m) really excited for her future the next couple of years.”
Benton Community (12-5) earned two spots on the second team in junior Grace Embretson and freshman McKenna Kramer. Embretson put together 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.8 assists per game on 47.7 percent shooting.
“Grace is one of the better defenders in our league who gets matched up almost every night with the opposing team's best player,” Zittergruen said. “(She) showed a lot of offensive growth this year as well.”
Kramer scored 9.7 points on 38.8 percent shooting, and 1.2 steals per game.
“As a freshman, (she) had a really nice first year,” Zittergruen said. “(She) excelled in shooting the ball this season and also improved the entire year in her ability off the dribble.”
Seniors Alyse Harvey and Peyton Pfiffner were named to the WaMaC Recognition list. Harvey collected 3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, Pfiffner garnered 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds.
Griffths’, Howes-Vonstein earn WaMaC plaudits
The sophomore Griffiths took the WaMaC by storm this year.
She put up 9.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, two steals and 1.8 assists per game — and shot 43.5 percent from the field. Griffiths also grabbed 2.9 offensive rebounds per game.
“She’s one of the most consistent players … she was a monster in every facet of the game,” head coach Rich Haisman said. “She was just a rock; we could rely on her all season long.”
Howes-Vonstein averaged 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.6 steals, and passed the 1,000-point mark this season for the Vikings (18-5) . Haisman felt Howes-Vonstein also excelled as an unselfish facilitator and as a team leader.
“Regardless of the situation, she is never afraid to take the big shot,” the coach added. “The moment is never too big for her. She has mental toughness and the confidence to make things happen.”
Alyssa’s older sister Kayla averaged 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.9 assists while being named to the second team.
“She could be a star on ‘Dirty Jobs’ because this girl does it all,” Haisman joked. “She defends the best player on every team (and) she does everything you don’t get a lot of recognition for. She defends posts and guards, leads our fastbreak, leads our press … a lot of what we do, we can’t do without her.”
Sophomores Brylee Bruce and Abby Davis were named to the WaMaC Recognition list.