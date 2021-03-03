A pair of area seniors were recently named to the WaMaC West All-Conference first team. All three area schools picked up accolades as when the list was released earlier this week.
Vinton-Shellsburg’s CJ Rickels and Center Point-Urbana’s Trey Johannes were voted to the first team. The Stormin Pointers (9-13, 9-9 WaMaC overall) were 9-3 in the division, while the Vikings (10-11, 7-11) were 6-6 in the division.
Rickels scored 12.1 points per game while adding 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. He shot nearly 33 percent from the field and led Vinton-Shellsburg in shots takes and made (99 for 302) and blocks (13) while being named to the first team for a second straight year.
“CJ had a solid year. He led us in scoring again — just like his junior year — and was third in the West in scoring,” Vikings head coach Joe Johnson said. “He was heavily depended on to get us baskets all year. He drew a lot of tough matchups all year, but still found a way to get us 13 points per game.”
Johannes averaged 14.3 points on 54.8 percent shooting (126 for 230), grabbed 4.2 rebounds and dished out one assist per game. He led the team is shots taken, shots made, 3-pointers made and taken (30 for 78) and free throws made and taken (47 for 75). He also garnered 15 blocks.
“Trey Johannes was a major offensive weapon for us this year,” head coach Mike Halac said. “He has an extremely high skill level of being able to score the basketball and use his body to gain an offensive advantage.
“Trey was the guy we looked to whenever we needed a big basket. His ability to score both inside and outside is what made him so difficult to guard.”
Both programs picked up one second-teamer.
Senior Keegan Koppedryer averaged 7.0 points and 7.1 rebounds, with two assists and one steal. He contributed 15 blocks, as well.
“Keegan Koppedryer was the anchor of our defense,” Halac said. “He was our best communicator and really did a great job protecting the paint and being a great help defender.
“His teammates relied on him on both ends of the court and he was a player who was always focused and driven to want to win. We will miss what Keegan did for the program as a leader as well.”
Ethan Rollinger held a similar role for the Vikings. He averaged 9.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and one steal per contest. His rebounding splits were 3.5 per game on the offensive glass, 4.8 on the defensive, and he snagged nine blocks.
“Ethan made huge strides this year leading us in rebounding and being second in scoring,” Johnson said. “He sat out most of last year with a shoulder injury and got himself ready for his senior year. His effort on the glass was unmatched.”
Also being selected to the second team was Benton Community’s Aiden Harris. The junior collected 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 stelas per game. He shot 46.4 percent from the field (77 for 166) and 70 percent from the free-throw line (63 for 90).
“Aiden works hard and is supported very well by his teammates,” head coach Larry Carslon said. “Aiden would be the first to tell you that he is thrilled by the selection, but knows his teammates get a share of the credit for him making the second team.”
Benton Community’s Colin Buch and Blake Daugherty, Center Point-Urbana’s Gabe Hansen and Joey Metzen and Vinton-Shellsburg’s David Lapan-Islas and Ryan Moore were named to the WaMaC Recognition list.
Knights’ Freeland earns NICL accolade
Junior guard TJ Freeland was named to the NICL East’s honorable mention list. Freeland averaged 8.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assist per game for the Knights (6-16, 3-13). Freeland shot 47.4 percent from the field (74 for 156) and hit 29 3-pointers.
“His unselfish play along with his athletic ability was a constant bright spot for our team,” head coach Dan Hensing said. “TJ earns and deserves any award that he receives. He is an outstanding young man and we are extremely proud that he is a Union Knight.”