DES MOINES — Eli Larson and Kay Fett snagged the seven total points the Stormin Pointers picked up during the Class 3A meet at Drake Stadium. The boys tied for 30th with six points and the girls tied for 39th with one.
Larson was fifth in the 3,200-meter run (9 minutes, 40.18 seconds) and seventh in the 1,600 (4:26.55) while running with distance mate Mason Bach. Like everyone else, Larson battled rainy conditions in both races. He took his glasses off for the final couple laps of the 3,200 Thursday and ditched them completely while running the distance medley relay and 1,600 over the next two days.
“The rain and the sweat combined to make it slippery so my glasses started sliding down,” he said Thursday after the 3,200. “I didn’t want them to fall off. I was like, ‘You know what? They have to come off.’
“It’s blurry, but I can still run. All I need to see is the guy in front of me.”
The junior felt bad for Bach, who head coach Jeff Engen noted ran both races while fighting illness. Bach placed 16th in the 3,200 (10:09.18) and 21st in the 1,600 (4:46.99)
“He really battled,” Larson said of Bach. “He’s a warrior, and he works so hard. It’s tough to see it end for him like this because he deserved better the way he works. I’m still proud of him.”
Saturday’s 1,600 was a five-second PR for Larson, and he anchored the distance medley to a PR time of 3:40.84 and 14th place.
“Eli ran really well … he ran both races smart,” Engen said. “Mason wasn’t feeling the best over the weekend, so his times weren’t maybe what he necessarily wanted.”
Aaron Kramer was sixth-tenths of a second off qualifying for the 200 final (23.03) and later placed 14th in the 100 qualifying (11.52).
“It hurts a little bit knowing it was that close,” Kramer said Thursday after the qualifier.
Added Engen, “That 200 was a real heartbreaker. It was so close and he ran a good race. The 100 was a good race with a loaded field.”
The sprint medley relay was 20th in 1:37.59.
Fett placed eighth in the 3,000 (10:46.02) and was 14th in the 1,500 (4:58.7).
“Right now I’m a little cramped up,” she said after the 1,500. “That race didn’t go as well as I thought it was going to go. I got locked into a certain spot and I definitely had to slow a little so I didn’t trip over people or trip anyone.
“My 3,000 was so much better. I felt strong, I felt confident, I wasn’t blocked in.”
Fett noted being in the National Guard helps with her next task — strengthening her frame.
“Spaghetti noodle arms … got to get a little meat on those pasta noodles,” she joked. “I’m still proud of my abilities. I still got here and got to prove myself. I hope to come back next year stronger than ever.”
Ava Maloney placed 21st in the long jump (15-6.75), 24th in the 200 (28.17) and led off the distance medley’s 19th place finish (4:29.04). Emma Wilkerson was 21st in the 3K (11:40.98) and the throws crew posted an 11-12 shot put finish with Shaelyn Hansen (37-6) and Jaclyn Woolridge (37-1.75). Claire Neighbor was 18th in the discus (102-3) while fighting a slippery ring.
“Shae Hansen improved her PR the past two weeks and finished in the mid-37 range, which puts her in the top-5 all-time in Center Point history,” head coach Dennis Gilbertson said. “Claire wasn’t entirely happy with her discus performance, but her best mark was around what she averaged this season.
“Having them both being able to go to state as seniors was pretty exciting.”