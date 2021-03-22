During a timeout, one of the officials asked “What are the odds we break 100?”
At the time of this question in the WaMaC Shootout boys game, Team Cedar led Team Wapsi, 67-51, with more than 15 minutes left in the contest.
One team eventually did as Wapsi stormed back to win 102-92. Wapsi, comprised of mostly WaMaC East Division players, scored 33 points in the final seven or so minutes of the game to blow by Cedar.
Team Cedar, led by Center Point-Urbana head coach Mike Halac, led 84-69 on David Lapan-Islas’ layup. It scored just eight points the rest of the way, and none in the final three and a half minutes after another Lapan-Islas jumper gave Team Cedar a 92-87 lead.
Halac, Lapan-Islas and everyone else involved from the contingent of Center Point-Urbana and Vinton-Shellsburg seniors noted the score really didn’t matter in the end. It was more about being able to play one last time, and come together to make new friends.
“The loss goes to the coaches,” Halac joked.
“Getting one more day with Trey (Johannes) and Joey (Metzen) was cool, but all those other guys — some of them I’ve coached against them six, seven, eight games. It was fun to be able to sit and joke with them and see them in a different way as well.”
Johannes and Metezen represented the Stormin’ Pointers while Lapan-Islas, CJ Rickels and Ethan Rollinger were on the bench to represent the Vikings.
“I think we’re all really grateful to have this opportunity and be out here,” Lapan-Islas said. “Today, it was all jokes, all fun.”
Added Rickels: “I’m just glad I got to play again. We put up a lot of points.
“I think (hanging out) was the most fun part about this whole thing.”
Team Cedar’s strategy was simple — fire at will. Halac’s squad treated the shootout like, well, a shootout, and put up close to 50 3-pointers over the course of the game. It sank 19 3s, with Johannes (15 points) draining five — “I was just going to shoot some threes and that’s it,” he said — Rickels (18) nailing four and both Lapan-Isalas (17) and Metzen (11) sinking three.
“We talked about just making it a 3-point contest because we thought we could win that way,” Metzen said. “I guess it didn’t turn out that way. In this game, the score was whatever.”
“They wanted to come out and show off their offensive skill set,” Halac said of letting them bomb away. “All these guys have those, can shoot 3s. It was a pleasure to coach all these guys, they were a lot of fun. It’s cool seeing them in an environment that wasn’t scouting against them.”
Rollinger (one point) echoed his classmates and fellow team members.
“It was a lot of fun to play with the best seniors in the WaMaC,” he said. “We’re usually real competitive and serious, but with this it was just go out and have a fun time.”