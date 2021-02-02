Snow is a pain.
Of course it is.
A few conference bowling and wrestling meets were cancelled, which was a bummer because I like working. I like doing my job. And snow kept me grounded this weekend.
Here comes the fun part. My name is Gidal Kaiser, and I am the new sports editor for the Oelwein Daily Register and Vinton Eagle/Cedar Valley Times. I’m grateful for the opportunity to tell your stories, and look forward to teaming with Chris Baldus, CJ Eilers and Roger Johnson in providing exceptional regional coverage of prep sports. It’s going to be an intriguing task to coordinate, but between the four of us – and perhaps help from others – we will do our best to make sure prep, amateur and youth sports within the region are covered.
Quick shout out to Independence’s Rachel Eddy and East Buchanan’s Keeley Kehrli. Really, shout out to every wrestler who participated in the IWCOA girls state meet because wrestling is tough. (Yours truly stunk at it for 2.5 years in high school way back when). But to come home with a state championship (Eddy) or a championship match bout (Kehrli) is awesome, or so I’d imagine.
Heck, I’m sure even winning a match at the event was pretty awesome for some of the participants. The last assignment undertaken in Indiana before moving out here was to cover a girl’s state wrestling tournament, and it was incredible in its athleticism and cohesion.
Guess that segues into the ‘get to know you’ portion of this. Moved from Indiana after nearly two years at a paper within the Community Media Group overlay, and that stop was after 2.5 years in Wisconsin. Graduated Marquette University in 2003 and have traveled ever since. Two months in Minnesota, a year in Roswell, New Mexico, six to seven years total in New Mexico – cue Johnny Cash’s ‘I’ve Been Everywhere Man.’
A few years in Bozeman, Mont., then Pierre, South Dakota and then Wisconsin and so on. Born and bred Chicagoan, which means Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls and Cubs. But age has also taken the ‘diehard’ moniker inasmuch as the team on the South Side is intriguing and should be fun to watch.
My lone tie-in to this state, aside from Big Ten fandom, is I covered Iowa State wrestler Jarrett Degen when he was in high school for a couple years. Oh, and a Greyhound bus ride into Iowa City to cover Marquette’s women’s team in the second round of the WNIT against the Hawkeyes. It balances out then. No allegiance either way.
Allegiance is to your athletes. Not root for or support, per se, but to make sure coverage of them is the best it can be. It takes a team to make things run smoothly, to use one tired sports cliché, but expectations are that we will continue working as diligently as possible to spotlight every school and individual.