Weather Alert

...Impactful Winter Storm Thursday... .A fast moving Arctic cold front will bring dangerous conditions to portions of the area Thursday and Thursday night. Rain mixed with freezing rain and sleet will move into eastern Iowa early Thursday morning, then as the cold front moves in from the west during the mid morning, the rain will switch to snow. The winds will increase to 35 mph behind the front, and any wet roads will flash freeze. As the front moves east, this same impact will occur with it, reaching the Mississippi River in the early afternoon, and central Illinois by late afternoon. Snow is expected to fall for several hours after the change over and become heavy at times, with several inches expected to fall. Winds behind the front will increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph during the afternoon and evening, with blowing snow becoming dangerous in open areas. White out conditions are possible in open areas, and some areas may experience periods of near blizzard conditions, especially across east central and northeast Iowa. Significant drifting snow will be a problem through Friday morning. Wind chills will drop to 5 below to 15 below zero late Thursday night along and north of I80, and will be very dangerous to anyone stranded out in the storm. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Wintry mix changing to all snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Flash freeze occurring on travel surfaces by late afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and produce white out conditions in open areas. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel Thursday will become hazardous especially by afternoon, and last through the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&