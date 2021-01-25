1.5 second was all the time Union lead host Benton on Saturday, but it would be those final seconds which gave the Knights a non-conference road win and Benton shy of their first win of the season.
“Benton came and defended their home court really well,” Union coach Dan Hensing said. “They made shots and played better than in the games we scouted them from. Effort won this game and our guys left everything out there.”
But for three quarters, effort was on the side of the Bobcats. Benton came out with several easy buckets and gained a 17-11 lead as Union struggled to score initially. Just as the Knights appeared to have even the odds out, the Bobcats went on a 5-0 run to end the second quarter and went into halftime with a 30-25 lead, their first halftime lead of the season.
“We’ve gone from getting blown out to then starting to make games a little bit more competitive and now being right in them,” Benton coach Larry Carlson said. “Offensively we’re clicking pretty well. Defensively, we’re identifying shooters and having confidence in our ability.”
The Bobcats extended their lead to 42-33 after three quarters, but it never seemed like Union was shaken off their tails. The three ball dug the Knights out of their deficit and within reach of a comeback several times in the fourth quarter. Union sophomore Ty Lorenzen tied the game at 53 with a contested three. A few seconds later, Union had the ball and the final possession. Senior Brandon Tompkins made the drive and dish to a cutting Grant Behrens, who put up the final shot for Union’s first and only lead of the game with 1.5 seconds left. Benton was unable to get a shot for the final possession, losing their best chance at a win this season.
“We got a little lackadaisical in the final quarter with boxing out and let [Union] have seven or eight offensive rebounds,” Carlson said. “As a young team, we have to learn when things start going bad we can’t just look around and wait for somebody else to do something. It’s just execute our stuff. Pass the ball, shoot the ball, rebound the ball. We need to learn how to handle adversity and finish out games.
Junior Colin Buch finished with 14 points in the loss, joined in double figures by junior Isaac Cretin with 11 points and sophomore Blake Daugherty and junior Aiden Harris with 10 points each.
Hensing praised Tompkins and Behrens for “players making plays” with the last shot and the aggression the Knights showed in the second half to win a game on the road after a tough 74-44 loss against Denver the day before. Junior TJ Freeland finished with 18 points, followed by Lorenzen with 16 points and Behrens with 15 points and the game winner.
“We needed a good road win, especially one where we came from behind,” Hensing said. “We dug ourselves out and got lucky enough to make some big shots when we needed them the most. They are starting to believe in themselves and it’s really fun to see.”
Benton (0-15) will travel to South Tama on Tuesday and host Solon on Friday. Union (5-9) will host Wapsie Valley on Tuesday and Hudson on Friday.